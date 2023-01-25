Bertie Carvel and Lydia Leonard seen filming The Crown at Winchester Cathedral

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Bertie Carvel and Lydia Leonard seen filming The Crown at Winchester Cathedral

By Press Association
January 25, 2023, 4:10 pm
Bertie Carvel in a suit with a red tie on the set of The Crown at Winchester Cathedral (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Bertie Carvel in a suit with a red tie on the set of The Crown at Winchester Cathedral (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Bertie Carvel and Lydia Leonard have been pictured filming Netflix’s The Crown at Winchester Cathedral.

Both reprise their roles as former prime minister Sir Tony Blair and his wife Sherie in the upcoming sixth series of the Netflix show, which chronicles the lives of the royal family.

The Crown
Lydia Leonard getting ready to film what appears to be The Crown at Winchester Cathedral (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell actor Carvel – in a red tie, grey jacket and dark suit – and Gentleman Jack actress Leonard, with brown curled hair and a black jacket, were pictured braving the cold on Wednesday as they filmed scenes at the cathedral.

Netflix confirmed to the PA news agency that The Crown is being filmed at Winchester Cathedral with both actors.

Photos of the production team also show people in funeral clothes as mourners in black and girls in white dresses and gold dresses similar to a wedding’s flower girls.

A person in a bishop’s costume and a man in a military suit were also seen as a crane was used at the cathedral.

Ronald Pickup, who had played the Archbishop of Canterbury in previous seasons of The Crown, died at the age of 80 in February 2021.

The last series to be released of the show chronicled the divorce of Charles, played by Dominic West, and Diana, Princess of Wales, portrayed by Elizabeth Debicki.

The Crown
A crane at Winchester Cathedral in Hampshire on Wednesday (Andrew Matthews/PA)

West was previously spotted filming at the cathedral for the sixth series in a dark mourning suit, according to photos published online on Tuesday.

During the fifth series, Imelda Staunton, who took over from Olivia Colman as The Queen, meets new prime minister Sir Tony during a scene after he wins the May 1997 general election.

In the last scene from that series, Diana is offered a trip to Saint-Tropez, France, with her children by Mohamed Al-Fayed.

Diana would travel to the French Riviera with William and Harry in the summer of 1997.

The Crown
A man dressed as bishop at Winchester Cathedral (Andrew Matthews/PA)

It is unclear what Netflix could be filming for the upcoming series at Winchester Cathedral, but the options could include royal funerals and weddings during the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Diana was killed at the age of 36 along with Al-Fayed’s son Dodi Fayed and chauffeur Henri Paul in the Pont de l’Alma tunnel in Paris in August 1997.

Her funeral took place at gothic-style Westminster Abbey on September 1997.

The Crown
Girls dressed in wedding clothes at Winchester Cathedral (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Two years later,  Prince Edward – the Earl of Wessex, youngest son of the Queen, was married to Sophie Rhys-Jones at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.

The Queen Mother and Princess Margaret both had services after their deaths in 2002 at Westminster Abbey and St George’s Chapel.

The Crown was due to end after the fifth series, but the show’s creator and writer, Peter Morgan, later said it would be extended to include a sixth series.

Winchester Cathedral declined to comment.

