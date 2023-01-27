Bruno Tonioli blows kiss to fans as he arrives at Britain’s Got Talent auditions

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Bruno Tonioli blew a kiss as he arrived for the Britain’s Got Talent auditions in London.

The 67-year-old former Strictly Come Dancing judge was confirmed as the ITV show’s new panellist on Tuesday after weeks of speculation.

He replaced David Walliams, who joined the talent contest in 2012.

New Britain’s Got Talent judge Bruno Tonioli (Ian West/PA)

Last year comedian Walliams, 51, apologised for making “disrespectful comments” about auditioning contestants during breaks in filming the show in January 2020.

Italian choreographer and dancer Tonioli wore a sequined jacket, a tight shirt unbuttoned almost to his navel and black trousers as he arrived at the London Palladium in London’s Soho on Friday.

He waved to fans before posing for the cameras and flashing a smile.

Fellow BGT judge Alesha Dixon wore a striking leather outfit (Ian West/PA)

Fellow judge Alesha Dixon arrived wearing a dramatic leather outfit featuring a biker jacket, asymmetric dress and thigh-high boots.

Amanda Holden opted for a smart blue jacket while Simon Cowell posed for the cameras wearing a dark t-shirt and large sunglasses.

Co-hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly wore more casual attire as they took selfies with fans.

Long-standing judge Amanda Holden arrives for the auditions (Ian West/PA)

The first round of auditions returned to the London Palladium on Tuesday following weeks of speculation that Tonioli would be replacing Walliams on the panel.

Tonioli was previously a fan favourite on Strictly Come Dancing after joining the BBC One programme during its debut series in 2004.

However in 2022 it was announced Tonioli would be departing the celebrity dancing competition because his travel commitments had made it “impossible” to continue.

BGT judges and presenters Bruno Tonioli, Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden, Simon Cowell, Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly (Ian West/PA)

Now in its 16th series, Britain’s Got Talent will return to screens later this year as acts battle it out for the chance to scoop the £250,000 prize and perform at the Royal Variety Performance.