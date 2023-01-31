Turin hands over the keys of Eurovision to Liverpool in grand ceremony

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Turin hands over the keys of Eurovision to Liverpool in grand ceremony

By Press Association
January 31, 2023, 7:31 pm
Mayor of Turin Stefano Lo Russo and Mayor of Liverpool Joanne Anderson at St George’s Hall (peter Byrne/PA)
Mayor of Turin Stefano Lo Russo and Mayor of Liverpool Joanne Anderson at St George’s Hall (peter Byrne/PA)

The official keys of the Eurovision Song Contest have been handed from the previous host city Turin to Liverpool in a grand ceremony.

Mayor of Turin Stefano Lo Russo and the mayor of Liverpool, Joanne Anderson, sealed the handover with a handshake.

The international music show will take place at the 11,000-capacity Liverpool Arena in May, culminating in the grand final on May 13, after the city was chosen to host the competition on behalf of 2022 winners Ukraine.

During the ceremony, which was being broadcast on BBC Two, Mr Lo Russo said to Ms Anderson: “A little bit of advice – enjoy the event, include everybody, engage the whole city, be proud for such an incredible international stage for you, for Ukraine and for peace.”

She thanked him for his kind words, adding: “For me, it started on Sunday when we met and you talked about all the wonderful impact that Eurovision has on your city.

“I’m really proud to be able to host Eurovision for Liverpool but especially proud to do it on behalf of Ukraine.”

The event, which also revealed which countries will compete in which semi-finals, was presented by Rylan Clark and AJ Odudu.

The official handover ceremony opened with messages from famous Ukrainian faces expressing the importance of Liverpool hosting on behalf of the war-torn country.

Among those was Eurovision commentator Timur Miroshnychenko who said: “Eurovision is love, music and diversity.”

Meanwhile, musician Julia Sanina added that the combination of the cultures of Liverpool and Ukraine coming together “is going to be something unbelievable”.

