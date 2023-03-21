Star-studded cast revealed for TV adaptation of Jilly Cooper’s novel Rivals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Star-studded cast revealed for TV adaptation of Jilly Cooper’s novel Rivals

By Press Association
March 21, 2023, 4:46 pm
Author Jilly Cooper (Mike Egerton/PA)
Author Jilly Cooper (Mike Egerton/PA)

David Tennant, Aidan Turner, Emily Atack and Danny Dyer are among the famous faces starring in an adaption of a raunchy novel from Jilly Cooper for Disney+, it has been announced.

Rivals, published in 1988 and one of 10 novels from Cooper’s Rutshire Chronicles series, will be adapted into an eight-part series of the same name, featuring notorious lothario Rupert Campbell-Black played by British actor Alex Hassell.

The 85-year-old author is best known for her often erotic romance novels which capture the drama and excess of Britain’s affluent elite.

Rivals will explore the cutthroat world of independent television in 1986 as a long-standing rivalry between two of fictional Rutshire County’s most powerful men is on the cusp of boiling over.

Former Olympian, MP and womaniser Rupert will lock horns with neighbour Tony Baddingham, controller of the independent TV franchise Corinium Television, who will be played by 51-year-old Doctor Who star Tennant.

As the rivalry intensifies, secrets, alliances and snatched liaisons see wives, lovers, colleagues, friends and families drawn into the battle.

Among those caught in the crossfires, Poldark star Turner will play TV presenter Declan O’Hara who vows to wage revenge against Tony; while former EastEnders star Dyer will play self-made electronics millionaire Freddie Jones and The Inbetweeners actress Atack will be seen as Sarah Stratton, the new wife of the deputy prime minister, played by Rufus Jones.

Cooper, who serves as an executive producer on the series along with Dominic Treadwell-Collins, Alexander Lamb, Felicity Blunt and Laura Wade, said: “I’m utterly enchanted to be able to announce our all-star line-up for Rivals. Featuring some of the best acting talent that the British Isles has to offer, I couldn’t have dreamed of a better ensemble cast.

“I cannot wait to be on set and see them bring the characters I love so much to life. The minute we met with Alex we knew he’d perfectly embody my all-time hero, the iconic, racy, ruthless and devastatingly handsome Rupert Campbell-Black. Viewers are in for a treat!”

The adaptation will also feature Victoria Smurfit as Declan’s “fickle wife” and former actress Maud O’Hara; Bella Maclean will play Declan and Maud’s “strong-willed” elder daughter Taggie, who keeps an eye on her wilder sister Caitlin played by Catriona Chandler.

US actress Nafessa Williams will also star as an American TV executive who is brought in to produce Declan’s new prime-time talk show, but finds herself caught between “the two powerful men who deeply underestimate her, at their peril”, Disney said.

The series will also see Katherine Parkinson play Lizzie Vereker, a romantic novelist “consistently overlooked by her preening and self-centred TV presenter husband” James Vereker, who is played by Oliver Chris; while Lisa McGrillis plays Freddie’s social-climbing wife Valerie.

The cast announcements include Claire Rushbrook as Lady Monica Baddingham, Tony’s “dependable, upper-crust wife”, while Luke Pasqualino will play charming Basil ‘Bas’ Baddingham, Tony’s younger brother and the proprietor of Cotchester’s hot spot.

Disney confirmed that production has commenced with filming taking place in the UK.

