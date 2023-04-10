AJ Odudu says interiors show highlights ‘under-represented’ location and people

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
AJ Odudu says interiors show highlights ‘under-represented’ location and people

By Press Association
AJ Odudu (Ian West/PA)
AJ Odudu (Ian West/PA)

AJ Odudu has said her latest TV project, The Big Interiors Battle, shines a light on people and a location which are often “under-represented” in mainstream media.

The Channel 4 programme sees aspiring homeowners decorate their dream apartment under the watchful eye of judge and architect Dara Huang, with the winner receiving the home in a former cutlery factory in Sheffield mortgage free.

Speaking ahead of the show’s launch on April 21, 35-year-old presenter Odudu said: “This show offers a really unique opportunity to win a home done to the designer’s specification, completely mortgage free. I mean, it’s unheard of…

National Comedy Awards 2023 – London
AJ Odudu (Ian West/PA)

“In this day and age where it’s just harder and harder to get onto the property ladder, and even if you did get on the property ladder, there’d be no way that the place would be done up to your dream standard. So it offers an amazing opportunity. And it’s really exciting.

“And also it shines a light on a bunch of people who are just like, oh my gosh, as if this opportunity presents itself in a really cool and fun way. So I’m really excited about it, for sure. And it’s set in the heart of Sheffield as well, which, again, I think is an area that is certainly under-represented in mainstream media – so that’s really exciting too.”

The show, which is based in a development from social impact property developer Capital&Centric in the centre of Sheffield, will see eight aspiring interior designers each be given the keys to an apartment where they will be challenged to make over a different room each week.

Odudu revealed her own interiors style is “bold and quite retro” but she is prone to changing her mind, with her dream bedroom “an area of contention to this day”.

Speaking about the contestants on the show, Odudu said: “They all stood out for different reasons. There’s a guy called Jordan who lives with his mum and he’s just an ambitious young guy, he reminds me of the boys that I grew up with in Blackburn – gaming and going out and just having a good time.

“There’s also a woman who lives with her partner in Devon, who has just recently had a career change and has never owned a property of her own.

“Then there’s Patricia, who is Polish and young and lives with her family and has never lived away from home. She is designing a space that is literally all a part of her imagination, while she’s daydreaming at home.

“Then there’s Tara, who is a single mum with two kids who is renting and honestly, there’s something that is relatable about each and every character on the show. That’s what’s so beautiful to see, I feel like everyone will be able to relate to someone’s situation or interior style. They’re all fun, and they’re all going for it.”

The contestants’ work will be judged by 40-year-old Huang, who is the owner of a London-based architect and design firm.

After their designs have been judged, the hopeful contestants will return to their apartments and use an electronic key-card to learn their fate.

If the light on their door turns green, they will remain in the running for another week, but each week one contestant’s door will turn red, indicating they have been locked out of the competition for good.

The first episode of The Big Interiors Battle will air on Channel 4 on April 21 at 8pm.

