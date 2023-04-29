Britain’s Got Talent sees animated cat performance from mysterious guest

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Britain’s Got Talent has seen an animated cat perform on stage in the TV show’s latest episode.

Performing the song Feeling Good by Nina Simone, Noodle – who appeared to be a CGI grey cat with a bandana featuring a British flag – said that there had been a lot of performances by dogs on the reality competition series and “it was time” to see a feline.

Judge Simon Cowell said he “never thought” he would be telling a cat that he enjoyed their singing voice.

The animated cat was thought by the audience and judges to be a mysterious guest.

Former Strictly Come Dancing judge Bruno Tonioli joked that he thought it could be Canadian singer Michael Buble’s cat due to the impressive singing voice, and asked who could be “behind it”.

The auditions also featured two dancers synchronising a performance to various songs, a dancing drag queen and a Welsh all-male choir that rehearses in a cow shed along with a dog trainer that at first did not thrill the judges.

Alesha Dixon said the two dogs appeared to have more rhythm than Olga, while Cowell asked for the animals to come back and play the piano on another day after their trainer claimed it was one of their talents.

Olga later returned to conduct a dog playing a jazz song on the piano which thrilled Cowell who called it an “obvious” yes.

The show also saw a trick performer picking up a sword with their mouth and swallowing the blade while their hands were tied behind their back.

The silent man then invited judge Amanda Holden onstage where she was lifted by metals chains that were hooked to his eyeballs.

Cowell said that it was “the most disgusting thing I’ve ever seen in the history” of the series, which has been running since 2007.

Meanwhile, Olivia Lynes was given a surprise audition after being nominated for the show.

The 11-year-old singer also received a golden buzzer – which sends the act straight through to the competition’s live semi-final – from Holden after she belted out the musical Wicked’s most famous song Defying Gravity.

Holden said: “I always go on how I feel in my heart…I felt so proud of you darling.”

Britain’s Got Talent airs on ITV1 and ITVX.