Carol Vorderman says she was ‘traumatised’ by I’m A Celebrity… tank trial

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Carol Vorderman says she was ‘traumatised’ by I’m A Celebrity… tank trial

By Press Association
Carol Vorderman says she was ‘traumatised’ by I’m A Celebrity… tank trial (ITV/PA)
Carol Vorderman says she was ‘traumatised’ by I’m A Celebrity… tank trial (ITV/PA)

Carol Vorderman says she was “traumatised” during a trial on ITV reality show I’m A Celebrity… South Africa.

The former Countdown star, 62, said the ordeal had been “even worse than it looked on TV” and made her feel “really vulnerable”.

Vorderman was eliminated from the all-star spin-off show on Thursday, along with former royal butler Paul Burrell.

Spitfire Premiere – London
Carol Vorderman first appeared on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! in 2016 (Ian West/PA)

During her time in South Africa she participated in a challenge during which she had to swim through tanks of water, which contained various creatures, to win stars for her camp mates.

She was unable to complete the challenge.

Vorderman told The Sun: “I was traumatised and my body went into shock afterwards.

“For me, it was even worse than it looked on TV. My two big fears are drowning and being trapped, so it combined the two.

“You saw a few tears on TV but it was like proper ‘from the belly’ emotion. It was just like this massive trauma, really. So I was quiet for a few days after that.”

She added: “This was the first time something got to me like this. It made me feel really vulnerable for the first time.”

In a post-show interview Vorderman admitted she “kept reliving” the trial in the tanks.

“If I had to do that again today, I wouldn’t go into that third tank,” she said.

“When we were on our way back to camp, I could feel the emotions building up in me. I must admit, it knocked me for a couple of days.”

Vorderman first appeared on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! in 2016.

She said the trials on the South African edition of the show had been “a lot tougher” than those in the Australian jungle and the experience had been “slightly more intense” but “wonderful”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Dylan Findlay from Inverurie.
Parents’ heartfelt tribute to toddler Dylan Findlay who died at Disneyland
2
Owners Bryan and Joanna Ewen inside furniture store Ewen and Company.
Aberdeen’s oldest furniture shop to close after 101 years
3
Tranmere Rovers' Josh Dacres-Cogley with the ball
Aberdeen drop out of the race to sign Tranmere defender
4
Martin McNolty at Aberdeen Sheriff Court after assaulting a child at an Aberdeen shopping centre.
Man found guilty of ‘handling’ child’s legs and face at Aberdeen shopping centre
5
Anthony Burns was injured in a collision on the Isle of Skye. Image: Marie Bernards
Horror crash victim discharged from Inverness hospital wearing only boxer shorts
2
6
Jay McIntosh admitted viciously assaulting his girlfriend at the Hotel Ibis in Aberdeen. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson.
Brutal boyfriend sunk teeth into girlfriend’s nose during row at hotel
7
Martin Roy, managing director, Ptarmigan Homes in Inverness
Inverness housebuilder Ptarmigan Homes enters liquidation leaving projects unfinished
8
A859 on Lewis is closed following an accident.
Pedestrian killed in crash on A859 Stornoway to Tarbert road
9
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A family has been ordered to pay compensation to their disfigured victim after they went to his home and dragged him outside following an altercation at the local pub Picture shows; (L-R) Robert Cadger, Nathan Cadger and Chloe Cadger. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson/Linkedin/Facebook Date; Unknown
North-east family in the dock after brutal home assault on Newmachar man
10
A96 at Craibstone roundabout
Six-weeks of improvement works on the A96 near Aberdeen Airport to start next week