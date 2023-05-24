Chloe Madeley to star in reality series documenting life as a first-time mother

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Chloe Madeley to star in reality series documenting life as a first-time mother

By Press Association
James Haskell and Chloe Madeley (Gareth Fuller/PA)
James Haskell and Chloe Madeley (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Chloe Madeley will star in a new ITVX reality series following her life as she navigates being a first-time mother alongside her husband and former England rugby player James Haskell.

At Home With The Madeleys will focus on the daughter of TV presenters Richard Madeley and Judy Finnigan after welcoming daughter Bodhi last year, ITV have said.

The series will showcase the Madeley family dynamic as Chloe’s husband, sports star Haskell, forges a new career as a DJ.

This Morning Bafta Tribute – London
Richard Madeley and Judy Finnigan (Yui Mok/PA)

In the four hour-long instalments, they will be seen going on days out and family holidays as Chloe enters the first months of motherhood.

ITV said it will follow her “navigating complex family dynamics, a busy career and motherhood” as well as featuring her TV royalty parents as “doting grandparents”.

The broadcaster also announced new reality series Abbey Clancy’s Celebrity Homes, which will see the British model exhibiting the houses of the rich and famous.

In six hour-long episodes, Clancy will take viewers inside the luxurious and expensive homes of the celebrity elite.

The 37-year-old, who stars in The Therapy Crouch podcast with footballer husband Peter Crouch, is no stranger to TV, having previously hosted Britain’s Next Top Model, which she was a contestant on back in 2006.

BGC Charity Day 2019 – London
Abbey Clancy with husband Peter Crouch (Ian West/PA)

Meanwhile, Olivia Marries Her Match also returns to ITVX and ITVBe later this year, after a previous series which saw reality star Olivia Attwood plan her wedding to Blackburn Rovers footballer Bradley Dack.

In the new series special, which features four hour-long episodes, audiences will be given exclusive insight into Attwood’s wedding day, with footage of wine tasting, dress fittings and the hen and stag parties.

Talking about the shows, Amanda Stavri, ITV’s commissioning editor, said: “Bringing even more reality programming to ITVBe and ITVX we are thrilled to announce that Abbey and the Madeleys, with their own individual style, will showcase a real insight into their lives, passions and interests through two brand new commissions.

“Also, Olivia is back with her charm, wit and tell it how it is personality to our screens once again, as we follow the lead up to her big day, as well as having access-all areas to the wedding.”

