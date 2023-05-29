Dani Dyer reveals names of identical twin daughters

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Dani Dyer reveals names of identical twin daughters

By Press Association
Dani Dyer said she has named her twin daughters Summer and Star (PA)
Dani Dyer said she has named her twin daughters Summer and Star (PA)

Dani Dyer said she has named her twin daughters Summer and Star.

The reality TV star, 26, who is already mother to son Santiago, gave birth to the identical twins on May 22.

The babies are her first with Premier League footballer Jarrod Bowen.

Sharing a string of photographs of the girls, the daughter of EastEnders actor Danny Dyer wrote on Instagram: “Summer & Star. Our first week together & enjoying every moment of the newborn bubble.

PSR Charity Gala Ball for Shooting Stars Charity
Dani Dyer now has three children (PA)

“It’s been amazing watching santi be a big brother he has melted my heart in ways I couldn’t imagine and he just feels like such a big boy all of a sudden.

“My heart feels so so full and so excited for our journey together as a family of 5.”

One images shows one baby in a vest emblazoned with the words: “I’m Summer. That’s my sister Star,” while the other wears one saying: “I’m Star. That’s my sister Summer.”

Other photographs show the babies being cuddled by their parents Dani and Jarrod, 26, big brother Santiago, two, and grandfather Danny Dyer, 45.

Dyer shares Santiago with former partner Sammy Kimmence.

She dated Kimmence before she appeared on Love Island and later rekindled their romance after her split from Jack Fincham.

Dyer later separated from Kimmence, who was jailed for three and a half years in 2021 for defrauding two pensioners out of more than £34,000.

She has also starred alongside her soap actor father on a number of shows and they co-host a podcast, Sorted With The Dyers.

In 2021, Dani made an appearance on EastEnders as a pregnant taxi driver, Jeanette, who picked up Danny’s character from Albert Square.

