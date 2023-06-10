Tony Robinson: Character Baldrick would have ‘high status’ in current government

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Tony Robinson: Character Baldrick would have ‘high status’ in current government

By Press Association
Sir Tony Robinson played Baldrick in the four Blackadder series (Ian West/PA)
Sir Tony Robinson played Baldrick in the four Blackadder series (Ian West/PA)

Sir Tony Robinson has said he feels his Blackadder character Baldrick would have “very high status” in the current British government as he reflected on the hit sitcom during its 40th anniversary.

The 76-year-old actor starred as the hapless but trusty sidekick to Rowan Atkinson’s cunning Edmund Blackadder in the classic BBC period show from 1983 to 1989 for four series, each set in a different historical period.

As the sitcom marks 40 years, Sir Tony revealed whether a fifth series could be on the horizon with Atkinson.

Comic Relief 2023
Rowan Atkinson and Tony Robinson as Blackadder and Baldrick (PA)

Reflecting on what time period he would like to see Baldrick explore, he told the PA news agency: “I could do that character anywhere. The great thing about Baldrick is he is every man and every man as it were since the Middle Ages, it just travelled through everywhere being deadpan and making remarks.

“An enormous amount of people say that they would like to see Baldrick somewhere within the current British government, and I can see why that is such a seductive idea. Although, he could equally be in the White House.

Asked what he thinks Baldrick’s commentary on the current state of British politics would be, he added: “I think it would have been run on his cunning plans certainly for the last year or so.

“It’s one of the few periods of time in which he would have very high status.

“Indeed, he might not always be a man, it might be a female Baldrick in the current or the last iteration of Conservative politics.”

Launched in 1983 by writer Richard Curtis and star Atkinson, with the assistance of BBC producer John Lloyd and co-author Ben Elton, the show is often cited as one of the best British sitcoms of all time.

Television – BBC – Blackadder Goes Forth – Rowan Atkinson and Tony Robinson – London
Rowan Atkinson as Captain Edmund Blackadder with Tony Robinson as Private Baldrick in Blackadder Goes Forth (Martin Keene/PA)

Sir Tony said that he feels too close to the show to pinpoint why it has been so beloved for decades but feels the comedy being set in different historical moments is one factor.

“Although it’s about the issues and the comedy of today, it’s set in a distant time,” he said.

“It’s much easier to view it objectively through the parameters of another time and it doesn’t date precisely for that reason.

“Also, you can get away with more rude stuff because if it’s now times it doesn’t feel quite so rude.”

The actor revealed that despite feeling a great “fondness” towards Baldrick, he does not feel a new series of Blackadder is a possibility.

“The idea of us (Rowan Atkinson) doing something together, it’s always been there or thereabouts, it just has never quite happened,” he said.

“Will it be reuniting to make another television series Blackadder? I very much doubt it. I just don’t think the will is there.

“I’d do it but there’s an awful lot of people that wouldn’t. And I understand and sympathise with that and I respect it.

“But will Rowan and I do something together? It’s a real possibility and I think he’ll probably say the same thing.”

Television – Blackadder Comic Relief Special – London
Rowan Atkinson playing Blackadder and Tony Robinson as Baldrick (PA)

Sir Tony added that feels that a new series would not be possible as people think it would be difficult to top the previous series, as well as attitudes changing since it first aired.

He said: “If you looked at it now and you think, ‘Well the voices of women are very slight, aren’t they? The voices of other races than the Imperial white man of a certain age are very slight’, that would be the first thing that would leap to mind.

“So certainly whatever you did, it wouldn’t be the same as what we wrote 30 years ago.”

To mark the 40th anniversary of the hit sitcom, Gold has commissioned two new shows which will air in June, with Blackadder: The Lost Pilot bringing Sir Tony on a journey to find the story behind the show’s origin.

Meanwhile Blackadder: A Cunning Story will take a look back at the making of all series featuring contributions from fans of the show including Jack Whitehall, Darren Harriott, Sarah Hadland, Ardal O’Hanlon and Nina Wadia.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]