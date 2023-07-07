Steve-O spoken to by police after stunt near Tower of London

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Steve-O spoken to by police after stunt near Tower of London

By Press Association
Jackass star Steve-O says he was spoken to by police after a stunt near Tower Bridge (Todd Anthony/Channel 4)
Jackass star Steve-O says he was spoken to by police after a stunt near Tower Bridge (Todd Anthony/Channel 4)

Jackass star Steve-O said he was detained by police officers after performing an unsafe stunt near the Tower of London.

The US comedian and prankster, real name Stephen Glover, described City of London Police as “totally cool” in a Friday Instagram post after he was spoken to by officers yesterday.

Steve-O explained he was in the capital to promote his comedy special on Friday July 14 in London when he jumped from Tower bridge.

He also shared photos of him using an umbrella with a Union Jack and wearing an I Love London T-shirt and British flag-emblazoned socks, hat and shorts.

Steve O – NME Awards
Steve-O starred in Jackass (Yui Mok/PA)

The images appear to show him performing the stunt where he jumped in the air before plunging into the waters below.

Chief Inspector Rob Bell from the City of London Police said: “Officers were called to Tower Bridge at 4.28pm on Thursday (July 6) to reports of a person in the water close to Tower Bridge.

“The person was spoken to by officers.”

In June, Steve-O kicked off his multimedia comedy show, titled The Bucket List, which he described to the PA news agency last month as something that “pushes everything a lot further than Jackass ever did”.

Jackass Forever
Johnny Knoxville starred alongside Steve-O in Jackass (Aaron Chown/PA)

The 49-year-old rose to fame on the MTV show and subsequent movies alongside Johnny Knoxville and Bam Margera where they performed dangerous and crude pranks.

Many of those taking part were stunt men and extreme sport enthusiasts.

Steve-O is playing two dates in London – the city where he was born – which will be filmed as specials.

The show combines stand-up comedy and video footage of stunts, which he says aim to “literally give you the receipts” for his anecdotes.

Jackass Forever, which featured Knoxville and Steve-O, was released last year.

