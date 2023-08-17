Judi Dench says Michael Parkinson and Billy Connolly were â€˜wonderfulâ€™ together

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Judi Dench says Michael Parkinson and Billy Connolly were â€˜wonderfulâ€™ together

By Press Association
Dame Judi Dench has remembered Sir Michael Parkinson following his death aged 88 (PA Archive/Yui Mok)
Dame Judi Dench has remembered Sir Michael Parkinson following his death aged 88 (PA Archive/Yui Mok)

Dame Judi Dench has remembered the late broadcaster Sir Michael Parkinson and said that he and Sir Billy Connolly were “wonderful” when they were together.

On Thursday, in a statement to the BBC, Sir Michael’s family announced that the chat show host had died, aged 88.

Dame Judi, 88, spoke on BBC Radio 4 programme PM about her interviews with Sir Michael, including an appearance that she had made on his TV show Parkinson in 2007.

GQ Men of the Year Awards 2016 – London
Michael Parkinson presents Billy Connolly with the award for Inspiration at the GQ Men of the Year Awards 2016 (Ian West/PA)

Discussing the late broadcaster, she said: “I don’t remember being frightened of being interviewed by Michael, because it was just like talking to a really good friend.

“He’d done all his homework… and he didn’t mind whether it kind of went off piste a bit.

“I mean he and Billy (Connolly) were wonderful together.”

Parkinson was a television chat show hosted by Sir Michael, which had first broadcast in 1971.

Sir Michael interviewed his friend Sir Billy during the last ever episode of Parkinson in 2007, which had a guest line-up that included former footballer David Beckham, actor Sir Michael Caine, broadcaster Sir David Attenborough and comedian Peter Kay.

On the show, Sir Billy told Sir Michael that he did not want him to leave the show and said: “Don’t go. Please don’t go, it’s the only television I get. Nobody else wants me.”

Dame Judi also made an appearance on the last ever show and to demonstrate her gratitude to Sir Michael she sang a song which contained the lyrics: “Who can replace your charm, your grace, I really do not know.”

Frost Summer Party Fundraiser 2016 – London
Sir Michael Parkinson (Ian West/PA Wire)

Discussing the song on Radio 4, Dame Judi said: “I’m not a singer, but if they had said would you walk a tightrope and do a striptease in the middle of it for Michael Parkinson, I expect I would have tried.”

Whilst she was on the radio programme, Dame Judi was also questioned about an interview with Sir Michael where he had asked her about the bad reviews she received as Ophelia in Hamlet in 1957.

She said: “He did it (the interview) in such a way that you felt you were having a conversation with a friend.”