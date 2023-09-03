Rylan Clark shares health update on mother after her ‘bad fall’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rylan Clark shares health update on mother after her ‘bad fall’

By Press Association
Rylan Clark (Ian West/PA)
Rylan Clark has posted a health update about his mother, saying she is “out of the bed and in a chair” following a bad fall.

The 34-year-old TV presenter had to miss his BBC Radio 2 show on Saturday as Linda, 71, has surgery on holiday.

Scott Mills instead presented his show at the weekend.

On Sunday, Clark told his Instagram followers: “Someone is out of the bed and in a chair.

“She can’t believe how many people have sent messages. Thanks everyone. Will update you all with more as I can x.”

He also shared an image of Linda, who appears alongside him on Channel 4’s Celebrity Gogglebox, smiling with her arm in a sling and leg in a brace.

Clark previously said “all went well” after surgery and added he thinks she is feeling better as his mother asked if “she can still have a new driveway”.

Underneath his Sunday social media post, Strictly Come Dancing professional Carlos Gu, S Club singer Tina Barrett, Loose Women star Ruth Langsford, actress Denise Welch, presenter Dame Kelly Holmes and Eurovision singer Mae Muller all sent their support.

Barrett wrote: “Wishing your mum a speedy recovery.”

Linda has co-presented Clark’s BBC Radio 2 show in honour of Mother’s Day, and the pair have been a returning presence on Celebrity Gogglebox with standout moments including Clark mocking his mother for her pronunciation of Tzatziki and naan bread.

The Eurovision presenter announced in April that he was stepping down from Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two, which is due to return this autumn.