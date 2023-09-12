Gaynor Faye ‘excited’ to bring late mum Kay Mellor’s The Syndicate to stage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gaynor Faye ‘excited’ to bring late mum Kay Mellor’s The Syndicate to stage

By Press Association
Gaynor Faye will be making her directorial debut when she brings to stage the theatrical adaptation of TV show The Syndicate, written by her late mother Kay Mellor (Matt Crossick/PA)
Gaynor Faye has said she is “extremely proud and excited” to be bringing the theatrical adaptation of her late mother’s TV series The Syndicate to the stage.

Leeds-born writer Kay Mellor, who also wrote other hit shows including ITV’s Girlfriends, Band Of Gold and Fat Friends, died in May last year.

Actress Faye, who has starred in Coronation Street, Emmerdale and The Chase on BBC One, a series which she co-wrote with her mother, will make her directorial debut with the stage version of The Syndicate.

Gaynor Faye arriving for the 2015 National Television Awards at the O2 Arena, London (Archive/PA)

She said: “It is extremely special to be a part of this new theatrical version of The Syndicate and one which my mum was really excited to stage.

“Having acted in the last series on TV, when she asked me to assist her on directing the show – I jumped at it.

“Now, it has become my first solo directing role and whilst I am so sad not to be doing it with her, I am also very proud and excited to bring mum’s vision to the fore.

“Josh Andrews is a fantastic producer who I’ve worked with on several shows and with a fabulous creative team and, of course, an incredible script, we’re going to reach for the stars and make mum’s wish come true, bringing another Kay Mellor classic to theatres across the country.”

Gaynor Faye will be directing a stage adaptation of her mother, Kay Mellor’s, TV drama The Syndicate (BBC)

The first series of The Syndicate aired on the BBC in 2012, with the drama telling the story of five supermarket workers whose lives are changed with a joint lottery win.

It starred Timothy Spall, Gavin & Stacey’s Joanna Page and Harry Potter star Matthew Lewis.

The fourth and final series of the programme aired in 2021 and was set between Yorkshire and Monaco and followed the workers at Woodvale Kennels, with a cast including Katherine Rose Morley, Kieran Urquhart, Liberty Hobbs, Emily Head, Neil Morrissey and Kym Marsh, as well as Faye.

Faye told the PA news agency: “I’m feeling extremely proud and excited to be bringing The Syndicate to the stage because it is something that my mum really was excited about, so for me to honour that wish and that excitement is wonderful, you know, real sense of pride.”

Mellor’s Bafta-nominated series Fat Friends, which focused on the members of a slimming group in Leeds, and starred James Corden, Ruth Jones and Alison Steadman, aired from 2000 until 2005 and was also turned into a musical.

The stage version of The Syndicate, the final play created by Mellor, will tour for 15 weeks in 2024 from April to July and will visit Leeds, Norwich, Newcastle, Salford, Sheffield, Glasgow, Birmingham and more.

Faye added of the popularity of The Syndicate: “People want to see what people do with that money.

“And we see, I think my mom really cleverly showed all the different people affected by it, and some for the good and some for the not so good.

“And that’s what this play does really well. It shows us how winning the lottery can completely transform your life and give you something to be able to stand up for yourself… and it also can also give you so much money that you tie yourself in knots with it and lose complete focus and lose yourself.”

Casting for the play will be announced soon.