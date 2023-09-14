Krishnan Guru-Murthy says biggest worry for Strictly ‘is being overweight’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Krishnan Guru-Murthy says biggest worry for Strictly ‘is being overweight’

By Press Association
Strictly Come Dancing contestant Krishnan Guru-Murthy (Ray Burmiston/BBC)
Strictly Come Dancing contestant Krishnan Guru-Murthy (Ray Burmiston/BBC)

Krishnan Guru-Murthy has said that his biggest worry for Strictly Come Dancing is that he is overweight and has “got loads of things wrong with him”.

The Channel 4 News presenter, 53, is one of 15 contestants who are set to take to the dancefloor when the hit BBC show returns to screens on Saturday.

Broadcaster Guru-Murthy, who has fronted worldwide events including the Omagh bombing of 1998 and 9/11, was the fourth celebrity announced for the upcoming series.

Strictly Come Dancing 2023
Krishnan Guru-Murthy arrives at Wogan House in London (Yui Mok/PA)

Speaking on the challenges he is set to face on the dance competition, he said: “The biggest thing I am scared of, is physically not being able to do this.

“I am not a fit person and I have never exercised really.

“I am overweight and I have got loads of things wrong me, so that’s been my biggest worry about whether I can actually physically do it.

“Then of course, there is the basic question of, can I dance? and I don’t know the answer to that, I will find out.”

Discussing how he has prepared for the show he added: “I have done 10 days of pilates.

“I have lost a lot of weight earlier this year, I went on this massive health kick in April/May and I lost about 11 kilos and so I am sure that under normal circumstances I would have put most of it back on.

“But, I have tried very hard to keep that weight off, so that is probably the extent of my training which was quite hard when you have been on holiday.”

Guru-Murthy had previously turned down offers to appear on Strictly Come Dancing, but admitted that “something changed this year”.

“I have been asked to do Strictly before and it has always been a pretty hard no”, he said.

“But this year I think its maybe a combination of post-pandemic, the time of my life, knowing lots of people have been going through tough times.

“Why deprive yourself from that amount of joy in your life when you don’t need to?

“It’s going to be tough, fitting it all in and I had about three conversations with people I trust about whether I should do it or not, and they all instantly said yes, so now is the time to do it, it just felt right.”

Among those included in this year’s line-up of 15 celebrity competitors are comedian and former Family Fortunes presenter Les Dennis, EastEnders actor Bobby Brazier, broadcaster Angela Rippon and reality star Zara McDermott.

The 21st series of the dancing competition will kick off on September 16 on BBC One and BBC iPlayer at 6.35pm.