Former Commons Speaker ‘to star in new series of The Traitors US’

Former House of Commons Speaker John Bercow is reportedly starring in the upcoming series of TV show The Traitors US, alongside Love Island winner Ekin-Su Culculoglu.

The former MP will feature alongside reality TV stars from Big Brother, Dancing With The Stars and RuPaul’s Drag Race, according to media reports.

Marcus Jordan, the son of basketball ace Michael Jordan, will also feature in the show, which is in its second season.

John Bercow was accused of throwing a mobile phone and swearing at officials (Victoria Jones/PA)

While a date has not yet been released, the Peacock TV show, produced by Studio Lambert, will reportedly return to television screens early next year.

The show, which is set in a remote castle in the Scottish Highlands, sees players divided into the “faithful” and a smaller group of “traitors” – whose goal is to eliminate the other contestants and win up to £203,000 (205,000 dollars) themselves.

It is hosted by Scottish actor Alan Cumming, who is reportedly set to introduce his dog Lala this season as his sidekick.

Mr Bercow quit as Commons Speaker in 2019 after a decade.

Last year a Commons Independent Expert Panel report upheld a finding that he was a “serial bully” and said he should never again be allowed a parliamentary pass.

The ex-Speaker was accused of throwing a mobile phone and swearing at officials.