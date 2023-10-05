Victoria Beckham addresses ‘hardest period’ of marriage in new series – reports

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Victoria Beckham addresses ‘hardest period’ of marriage in new series – reports

By Press Association
Victoria and David Beckham arrive for the premiere of Netflix’s documentary series Beckham at the Curzon Mayfair in London (Ian West/PA)
Victoria Beckham has opened up about the “hardest period” of her marriage to former football star David in a new Netflix documentary series.

In the four-part series, titled Beckham, the Spice Girl-turned-designer addressed the speculation that David allegedly had an affair while he was playing for Real Madrid in 2003, according to The Sun.

The couple, who married in 1999 and share four children together, have always denied claims of an affair.

Beckham documentary premiere
Victoria Beckham was in attendance at the premiere of Netflix’s documentary series Beckham alongside her family (Ian West/PA)

In extracts of the documentary shared with The Sun, Victoria spoke about how the allegations impacted their relationship, saying: “It was the hardest period because it felt like the world was against us.

“Here’s the thing — we were against each other if I’m being completely honest.

“You know, up until Madrid sometimes it felt like us against everybody else but we were together, we were connected, we had each other.

“But when we were in Spain, it didn’t really feel like we had each other either.

“And that’s sad. I can’t even begin to tell you how hard it was and how it affected me. It was a nightmare.

“It was an absolute circus — and everyone loves it when the circus comes to town right? Unless you’re in it.”

Beckham documentary premiere
Mia Regan, Romeo Beckham, Cruz Beckham, Harper Beckham, David Beckham, Victoria Beckham, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz attended the premiere in central London (Ian West/PA)

When the singer was asked if she “resented” her husband, she replied: “If I’m being totally honest, yes I did. It was the most unhappy I have ever been in my entire life.”

The woman former England captain David was accused of having an affair with is not named during the documentary, which is launching on Wednesday, according to the newspaper.

In the documentary, David also addresses how the speculation affected them individually and in their marriage.

He said: “There was some horrible stories which were difficult to deal with.

“It was the first time that me and Victoria had been put under that kind of pressure in our marriage.”

The couple were joined by their children at the premiere of the documentary in central London on Tuesday evening.

Victoria, who dressed in a crisp white suit, and David, who donned a dark suit and tie, posed for pictures alongside their children Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper as well as Romeo’s girlfriend Mia Regan and Brooklyn’s wife Nicola Peltz.