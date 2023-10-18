Countryfile star Ellie Harrison to be celebrated in special show following exit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Countryfile star Ellie Harrison to be celebrated in special show following exit

By Press Association
Countryfile presenter Ellie Harrison has announced that she is leaving the programme (Steve Parsons/PA)
Countryfile star Ellie Harrison will be celebrated in a “special show” on the BBC following news of her departure from the long-running TV programme.

The 45-year-old presenter joined the TV series exploring rural British life in 2009 and is a columnist in the Countryfile Magazine, where she announced her exit from the show.

She wrote in the magazine: “After 13 years, my final column is a fond farewell to Countryfile – I’ll miss the people, places and stories.”

Speaking on her decision to leave, a BBC spokesperson said: “Ellie is a much-loved and valued member of the Countryfile family and will be missed.

World Premiere screening of the BBC’s Blue Planet II
Ellie Harrison arrives for the world premiere screening of the BBC’s Blue Planet II (Jonathan Brady/PA)

“We would like to thank her for her commitment to the programme and for sharing her passion for wildlife and the great outdoors.

“We will be celebrating her contribution in a special show on December 3 and wish her all the best.”

Early on in her presenting career, the TV star turned down an offer to present Channel 5′s children’s show Milkshake! but later ended up stepping in for presenter Michaela Strachan while she was on maternity leave, to front Michaela’s Wild Challenge.

Harrison, who grew up in the Cotswolds and is president of the Gloucestershire Wildlife Trust, has also co-presented on BBC’s Secret Britain.

Countryfile is a long-running British TV programme which first broadcast on the BBC in 1988.

Current presenters include John Craven, Adam Henson, Tom Heap and Matt Baker.