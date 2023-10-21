Stephen Lustig-Webb withdraws from Dancing On Ice due to broken ankle

Stephen Lustig-Webb has withdrawn from Dancing On Ice before getting the chance to hit the rink with a TV performance.

The former Gogglebox star was set to compete on the ITV show next year but has pulled out after breaking his left ankle during ice skating training.

A spokesperson for Dancing On Ice said: “Stephen Lustig-Webb has had to withdraw from the show due to an injury he sustained to his ankle during training.

“He is still very much a part of the Dancing On Ice family, we will be helping to support Stephen and we wish him well with his recovery.”

It is understood that he “sustained a break to his left ankle and on the advice of the medical professionals” left the competition.

He was set to compete against world champion boxer Ricky Hatton, actress Claire Sweeney, S Club singer Hannah Spearritt, former Love Island contestant and West End star Amber Davies and Olympic champion Greg Rutherford.

DJ Adele Roberts, EastEnders actor Ricky Norwood, comedian Lou Sanders, Made In Chelsea’s Miles Nazaire, Coronation Street star Ryan Thomas and Emmerdale star Roxy Shahidi were also announced in the line-up.

In September, Lustig-Webb – who had been on Gogglebox since the first series – announced with his husband Daniel Lustig-Webb that he would leave the Channel 4 show, where he poked fun at the week’s TV.

Olympic gymnast Nile Wilson was crowned the 2023 winner of Dancing On Ice.

This year, Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby presented the show before he departed ITV after admitting to an affair with a younger male colleague.

It is not yet clear whether Willoughby will present the next series of the celebrity skating competition after she said that she will not be returning to This Morning earlier this month.

Dancing On Ice will return to ITV and ITVX in 2024 for a nine-week run.