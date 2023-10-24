Sex Education and Loki director to co-write upcoming Doctor Who episode

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Sex Education and Loki director to co-write upcoming Doctor Who episode

By Press Association
Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson willl star as The Doctor and Ruby Sunday (BBC/Bad Wolf/Disney/PA)
Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson willl star as The Doctor and Ruby Sunday (BBC/Bad Wolf/Disney/PA)

Sex Education and Loki director Kate Herron will team up with screenwriter Briony Redman for an episode of the upcoming series of Doctor Who, it has been announced.

The episode will air once Ncuti Gatwa has taken over as the fifteenth Doctor, over the festive period.

Herron and Redman have previously collaborated on a number of projects including their comic The Storkening as well as sci-fi show Miss Universe and short film Smear.

Herron, who directed on Netflix hit Sex Education and executive produced and directed Marvel series Loki, said: “Clearly I can’t get enough of time travel.

“It is an absolute honour to write for Russell and Ncuti. We had so much fun and can’t wait for you all to see it.”

Redman has also worked as an actor and has written Welsh crime-comedy Pont Brec and short film Forget-Me-Not.

She added: “As a big fan of Doctor Who and Russell T Davies, it’s been a dream to write on this show.”

The series revamp sees It’s A Sin writer Russell T Davies return as showrunner, the man behind the 2005 revival of the long-running BBC show, succeeding Chris Chibnall who introduced Jodie Whittaker as the 13th Doctor.

Davies said: “This is when I absolutely love my job. Working with the stellar talents of Kate and Briony makes my whole world bigger and brighter, and a lot more fun.

“I was a huge fan of Loki and reached out to Kate to say so – she then introduced me to Briony, and it was all systems go.

“They’ve written a wonderful script which created unique challenges for cast and crew alike. The end result is gorgeous and thrilling and scary, and not like any other episode of Doctor Who.”

Russell T Davies
Russell T Davies returns as showrunner (Ian West/PA)

Sex Education star Gatwa will take over as the Time Lord after three specials air in November which will celebrate the 60th anniversary of the sci-fi series.

The episodes will see David Tennant and Catherine Tate reunited but as the fourteenth Doctor and his sidekick.

Tennant originally starred as the 10th Doctor from 2005 until his final episode aired on New Year’s Day in 2010, with Tate playing one of his companions, Donna Noble, in the beloved BBC series.

They will return to their roles for three special episodes which will air on the BBC in the UK and Ireland in November, while streaming platform Disney+ will show episodes to audiences elsewhere.