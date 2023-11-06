Stranger Things play will look into ‘origin of the Upside Down’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stranger Things play will look into ‘origin of the Upside Down’

By Press Association
Michael Jibson, Louis McCartney and Lauren Ward will star in Stranger Things: The First Shadow (Charlie Gray/Netflix/PA)
A play based on the world of Stranger Things promises to reveal “the origin” of the alternate reality universe, known as the Upside Down.

A sneak peek for Stranger Things: The First Shadow, set more than 20 years before the events of Netflix’s hit science fiction horror drama series, was released on Monday.

The new play is drawing on the lives of existing characters, including Henry Creel (Louis McCartney), Bob Newby (Christopher Buckley), Joyce Maldonado (Isabella Pappas) and James “Jim” Hopper Jr (Oscar Lloyd).

The new story will open in 1959 in the town of Hawkins as new student Henry arrives, and his family find “a fresh start isn’t so easy … and the shadows of the past have a very long reach”.

Stranger Things TV series writer Kate Trefry, who wrote the upcoming play, said in a teaser video that the new production also focuses on a new character, Patty Newby (Ella Karuna Williams).

Trefry said: “The main thrust of the story is Patty and her little budding romance with Henry.”

Dr Martin Brenner, the mysterious scientist in the original series, also makes a return as he is played by Dash & Lily star Patrick Vaill.

Vaill said: “It’s the origin of Stranger Things. It’s the origin of the Upside Down.”

In the Netflix show, the Upside Down is an alternate reality which is populated by monsters who can communicate as a hive mind.

Ella Karuna Williams and Louis McCartney star in Stranger Things: The First Shadow (Charlie Gray/Netflix © 2023/PA)

The play is produced by Netflix and Sonia Friedman Productions as Duffer Brothers – creators of Stranger Things – act as creative producers and 21 Laps serve as associate producers.

In the teaser, Sonia Friedman, whose company produced the hit play Harry Potter And The Cursed Child, said: “It’s also the origin story of how Henry Creel became Number One.”

In the original Netflix series, Henry has psychic powers and serves as a primary antagonist of the show.

The play promises to “take you right back to the beginning of the Stranger Things story – and may hold the key to the end”.

Shane Attwooll, who has been in Wonder Woman 1984 and Legend, takes on the role of Chief Hopper as Michael Jibson, who has been in The Reckoning and The Essex Serpent, stars as Henry’s father Victor Creel and Matilda The Musical actress Lauren Ward plays Victor’s wife Virginia Creel.

Louis McCartney and Patrick Vaill (Charlie Gray/Netflix © 2023/PA)

The streaming giant’s original series – which has run for four seasons – saw police chief Jim played by David Harbour, Sean Astin take on the role of Radioshack manager Bob and Jamie Campbell Bower and Raphael Luce portray Henry.

Dr Brenner had been portrayed by Matthew Modine while Winona Ryder played Joyce Byers, who originally had the surname Maldonado.

Stranger Things: The First Shadow opens on December 14 at the Phoenix Theatre in London’s West End, with previews from November 17.