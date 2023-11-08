Wayne Rooney and wife Coleen strike deal for next TV project

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Wayne Rooney and wife Coleen strike deal for next TV project

By Press Association
Wayne and Coleen Rooney strike next TV deal (Peter Byrne/PA)
Former footballer Wayne Rooney and his wife Coleen have secured a deal with a production company for their next TV project.

It comes after the successful debut of documentary series Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story which aired on Disney+ last month and followed her High Court libel battle with fellow footballer’s wife Rebekah Vardy.

Similarly, the feature length documentary titled Rooney, which is about the life of the former Manchester United and England captain, was also released to critical acclaim in 2022 on Prime Video.

Rooney
Rooney aired on Prime Video in 2022 (Prime Video/PA)

It was announced the couple have since “secured a deal” with Lorton Entertainment to produce their next project, set for late 2024 or early 2025.

Julian Bird, founder and chief executive of the film and TV production company, said: “Lorton Entertainment is delighted to have agreed this deal with the Rooneys.

“Over the next three-to-four months, our focus will be on developing the many possibilities for the project.

“Although we have already been approached by a number of streaming companies, any scheduled release should not be expected until late 2024, or early 2025.”

It comes after Birmingham manager Rooney appeared on the new podcast of ex-rugby league star Rob Burrow, speaking about the difficulties he faced in finding a way to deal with the pressure of fame as a young man.

The 38-year-old told Burrow: “My release was alcohol when I was in my early 20s. I’d go home, and spend a couple of days at home and not leave the house. I’d drink almost until I’d pass out.”

Rooney first broke into Everton’s senior side at the age of 16, became an England international at 17, and joined Manchester United at 20, but said his high profile came with a cost.