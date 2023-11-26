Ninth celebrity ‘really gutted’ to depart Strictly Come Dancing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Ninth celebrity ‘really gutted’ to depart Strictly Come Dancing

By Press Association
Strictly Come Dancing contestants who competed this week (BBC/Guy Levy/PA)
Strictly Come Dancing contestants who competed this week (BBC/Guy Levy/PA)

The ninth celebrity has said they are “really gutted” to depart Strictly Come Dancing.

Irish TV presenter Angela Scanlon has missed out on dancing in the quarter-finals for the BBC One show’s musicals special as she went home during Sunday’s results show episode.

The 39-year-old faced Bad Education star Layton Williams, 29, in the dance-off after they both landed in the bottom following the judges scores and a public vote.

Judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke chose to save Williams and professional Nikita Kuzmin after they re-performed an American Smooth routine to It’s Oh So Quiet by Bjork.

Strictly Come Dancing 2023
Carlos Gu and Angela Scanlon during their appearance on the live show on Saturday for BBC1’s Strictly Come Dancing (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

Du Beke said: “I don’t think either couple danced as well as they can. It was the closest dance off we’ve had in the series so far.

“This is the only thing, I saw an error from one of the couples, so I’m going to vote to keep in to the quarter-finals, Layton and Nikita.”

However, head judge Shirley Ballas opted for Scanlon and professional Carlos Gu’s cha cha routine to I Will Survive by Gloria Gaynor.

Ballas, known as the Queen of Latin, said: “Well important for me always when it comes to Ballroom and Latin is the character of the dance, that it’s true to the dance, timing and quality and I would have voted for Angela and Carlos.”

However, she did not have to put down her casting vote and Scanlon, who previously presented the rebooted Robot Wars with Irish comedian Dara O’Briain and hosts Your Home Made Perfect, was eliminated.

Scanlon said: “It’s been honestly incredible, I’m gutted, really gutted that it’s finished now, but it has been the most wonderful experience.

“I have made the best friend in this man (Carlos).

“We have had so much fun, he is such an incredible guy.

“He has supported me and picked me up and made me laugh so much.

“I don’t know what to say, it’s been magical honestly – all of those people up there.

“My husband at home, my two little girls and all my friends.”

Strictly Come Dancing 2023
Layton Williams and Nikita Kuzmin during their appearance on the live show on Saturday for BBC1’s Strictly Come Dancing (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

Gu said she has worked “so hard” before adding: “Look at her now – I am so proud, her sense of humour and we had so much fun everyday – she cracks me up laughing.”

The results show also featured  Scottish rock band Texas singing Inner Smile, a dance from professionals Vito Coppola and Luba Mushtuk and what the show described as “whodunnit-inspired routine” from Strictly’s dancers.

Strictly Come Dancing returns for a musicals special on Saturday December 2 at 7.25pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.