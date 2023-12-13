Martin Lewis on being a trusted voice: ‘I have my dark days mental health-wise’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Martin Lewis on being a trusted voice: ‘I have my dark days mental health-wise’

By Press Association
Martin Lewis on being a trusted voice: ‘I have my dark days mental health wise’ (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Martin Lewis on being a trusted voice: ‘I have my dark days mental health wise’ (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis said he finds the stress of being a trusted voice in the UK “very difficult to manage”.

The financial journalist and consumer champion said people see him as an “incredibly robust” person given the way he comes across on TV, but he is actually “quite a brittle person”.

“I’m tired,” he told The Media Show on BBC Radio 4.

Martin Lewis
Martin Lewis said ‘I have my dark days mental health-wise’ (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The 51-year-old, who hosts The Martin Lewis Money Show Live on ITV, described the pressure of being one of the UK’s most trusted voices as “horrendous” and “awful”.

“It’s an incredible compliment, but I find it very difficult,” he said.

“I have my dark days mental health-wise.

“One of the greatest difficulties with me is you think, ‘Have I got it right? Have I got it right? Have I got it right?’”

Lewis said his greatest strength over the past 20 years has been his “professional paranoia”.

“I try to take breaks, I do some breathing… Lots and lots of walking, I do huge amounts of exercise,” he said.

“But I do find the stress very difficult to manage, and I would not set myself up as an example of how to manage and cope with huge levels of stress when it’s going through, because I’m really poor at it, and I tend to find most of the time I can deal with it, and then I have periods where I find it very, very difficult to deal with, and I struggle with some functionality to be able to do it.”

Lewis later described himself as an “absolute perfectionist pedant”.

“My first rule is know it inside out to two levels deeper than the amount you’re going to explain… I like to have a model in my head of how things work,” he added.

Listen to The Media Show on BBC Radio 4 or hear the full interview on BBC Sounds.