Jo Brand and Tom Allen to perform Fairytale Of New York in The Piano special

By Press Association
Jo Brand and Tom Allen perform in London King’s Cross (Channel 4/PA)
Comedians Jo Brand and Tom Allen will take on The Pogues’ hit song Fairytale Of New York in the upcoming Christmas edition of The Piano.

In a new teaser clip for the festive special of the Channel 4 music competition, Allen can be seen playing the piano while he duets with Brand on the gritty, festive track in the middle of London King’s Cross station.

The song by the London-Irish punk/folk band was originally sung by the late Kirsty MacColl and Shane MacGowan, who died aged 65 earlier this month.

In the clip for The Piano At Christmas, Allen dons a red velvet jacket as he sits behind the piano, offering up his best MacGowan rendition.

Meanwhile, Brand wears a colourful checked jacket and fur-lined hat while she performs MacColl’s lines.

As they sing, a crowd of passers-by can be seen watching and cheering them on while judges Mika and Lang Lang watch the performance on a monitor.

Reflecting on the song, Brand said: “I love the song, The Pogues and Kirsty MacColl, who is sadly missed.

“I think Shane MacGowan was a genius and a poet and even the most innocuous seeming lines are loaded with emotion, my favourite being the one about the old man who says he won’t see another Christmas, and now in retrospect I realise those words seem somewhat eerie and foreboding.”

Allen added: “Fairytale Of New York has always been my favourite Christmas song. A whimsical, poignant folk song and a rousing, ridiculous argument – what could be more festive.

“The Pogues showed it was OK to be yourself and to be silly. It’s so sad to hear of Shane MacGowan’s passing but I hope he’d like our irreverent, daft version of their song.”

Fairytale Of New York featured prominently in MacGowan’s funeral ceremony earlier this month, which was attended by Hollywood stars including Johnny Depp and U2 frontman Bono.

As the chords were struck up inside the church in Co Tipperary, attendees danced in the aisles while Glen Hansard and Lisa O’Neill performed.

Following his death, MacGowan’s wife, Victoria Mary Clarke, joined calls for the song to be this year’s Christmas number one.

Winner Lucy Illingworth performs in the festive edition (Channel 4)

The Piano At Christmas will see Claudia Winkleman return to her hosting duties while pianists from the first series will play their favourite Christmas songs.

The episode, airing on Christmas Day, will also feature secret Santa moments and a moving performance from the winner Lucy Illingworth accompanied by Grammy-winning artist Gregory Porter.

Mika and Lang Lang will also lead a finale performance.

The Piano At Christmas will air on Channel 4 on Christmas Day.