First look: Aberdeen’s only exclusive Persian rug shop to open

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News

First look: Aberdeen’s only exclusive Persian rug shop to open

By Derry Alldritt
Desert Rugs
Desert Rugs is Aberdeen's only exclusive Persian Rug storefront. Image: Graham Fleming/ DC Thomson.

A new shop selling only Persian rugs is set to open in Aberdeen.

Shop owner Niaz Ali said he is excited to be the only exclusive seller of the imported rugs in the city-centre.

Desert Rugs, which is located in Schoolhill outside the Bon Accord shopping centre, will open at 9am tomorrow.

The shop will be open in time for Christmas shoppers, opening its doors at 9am tomorrow. Image: Desert Rugs.

Niaz wants to spread the word about the world-famous products.

Having moved to Aberdeen in 2021 after working in the oil and gas industry for nine years in Saudi Arabia, the father-of-three said that opening this shop is his calling.

He also claims that you wont find a better deal on the world-famous carpets anywhere else in the city.

Desert Rugs stocks all kinds of items in a variety of sizes and designs. Image: Desert Rugs.

Speaking to The P&J, the 50-year-old said: “This is the first exclusive Persian rug shop in Aberdeen.

“We have rugs from Iran (Persia), Pakistan and Turkey as well.

“I’m sourcing these rugs straight from the dealers so there are as little middle-men involved as possible. It means that I can transfer the savings over to the customer.

“The prices that I can offer are almost half of what the competitors have. The variety I have is much better too.”

Niaz says that he “won’t rest until every home in Aberdeen owns a Persian rug. Image: Desert Rugs.

Niaz’s passion for Persian rugs

Niaz has said he is so passionate about these rugs that he will not stop until there is a “Persian rug in every home in Aberdeen”.

He added: “This business is my passion because I grew up in the region, and stayed there for at least 25 years.

“I want to see these Persian rugs in every Aberdeen house.

“They are very much discounted and we have them in various sizes fit for many types of rooms.

“We have six, nine and twenty metres squared sizes and we can order in different rugs to the customers preference.

“Another great thing about them is how long they last. They can last centuries”

A9 dualling: New timetable published in full as Perth-Inverness upgrade given delayed 2035 finish date