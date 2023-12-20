First look: Aberdeen’s only exclusive Persian rug shop to open

A new shop selling only Persian rugs is set to open in Aberdeen.

Shop owner Niaz Ali said he is excited to be the only exclusive seller of the imported rugs in the city-centre.

Desert Rugs, which is located in Schoolhill outside the Bon Accord shopping centre, will open at 9am tomorrow.

Niaz wants to spread the word about the world-famous products.

Having moved to Aberdeen in 2021 after working in the oil and gas industry for nine years in Saudi Arabia, the father-of-three said that opening this shop is his calling.

He also claims that you wont find a better deal on the world-famous carpets anywhere else in the city.

Speaking to The P&J, the 50-year-old said: “This is the first exclusive Persian rug shop in Aberdeen.

“We have rugs from Iran (Persia), Pakistan and Turkey as well.

“I’m sourcing these rugs straight from the dealers so there are as little middle-men involved as possible. It means that I can transfer the savings over to the customer.

“The prices that I can offer are almost half of what the competitors have. The variety I have is much better too.”

Niaz’s passion for Persian rugs

Niaz has said he is so passionate about these rugs that he will not stop until there is a “Persian rug in every home in Aberdeen”.

He added: “This business is my passion because I grew up in the region, and stayed there for at least 25 years.

“I want to see these Persian rugs in every Aberdeen house.

“They are very much discounted and we have them in various sizes fit for many types of rooms.

“We have six, nine and twenty metres squared sizes and we can order in different rugs to the customers preference.

“Another great thing about them is how long they last. They can last centuries”