Fleur East announces pregnancy with first child

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Fleur East announces pregnancy with first child

By Press Association
Fleur East has announced she is pregnant with her first child (Ian West/PA)
Fleur East has announced she is pregnant with her first child (Ian West/PA)

Fleur East has announced she is pregnant with her first child.

The host of the BBC’s Strictly: It Takes Two shared the news on Instagram with a picture of herself cradling her baby bump.

She captioned the shot: “2024 is gonna be different…,” adding a baby emoji and a heart emoji.

In the photo, East, who was the 2014 runner-up on ITV’s The X Factor, can be seen wearing a sheer black skintight jumpsuit with panels cut out on the chest, with an oversized black tuxedo jacket and corsage over the top.

East has been married to stylist and designer Marcel Badiane-Robin since June 2019.

The couple tied the knot at a ceremony against the backdrop of the Atlas mountains in Morocco.

Among the guests in attendance were I’m A Celebrity winner Harry Redknapp and his wife Sandra, TV presenter AJ Odudu and The Only Way Is Essex’s Vas J Morgan.

Marking their anniversary in 2023, Badiane-Robin wrote on Instagram: “Four years ago I married my best friend.

“Today on our anniversary, I am reminded of how lucky I am to have such an amazing wife who fills my life with laughter, and joy.

“You are my rock, my confidante, and my better half. Here’s to many more years of adventure, growth, and endless love together.”