NHS managers win £1 million pounds on Ant and Dec’s Limitless Win

NHS workers have won £1 million on Ant And Dec’s Limitless Win with a question about two rival Britpop bands.

The jackpot was taken home by Helen and Charlie during the ITV1 show, hosted by Geordie duo Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, on Saturday.

Charlie, an NHS finance manager – who likes general knowledge, and Helen, an NHS communications manager – who admits she is competitive, took on the quiz during the second episode of series three.

The husband and wife first met on a blind date after Charlie’s mother suggested the meeting.

Before winning, the couple said they wanted to spend the money on returning to Hawaii, where they went on a honeymoon, with their children.

Helen said the kids want a villa in Mexico with a chef and to build a computer.

After banking £100,000, the jackpot reached £1 million and their answer of 29 for the question of “2024 marks how many years since Blur beat Oasis to the UK number one spot with the song Country House”.

McPartlin asked Charlie why he was “so calm” when he was “hyperventilating” at seeing the total prize money.

When they won, McPartlin and Donnelly jumped around the stage while Charlie and Helen embraced.

Helen called the moment “surreal”.

“Honestly it’s like a dream,” she also said.

The married couple then lost lives when they were asked a question about the weight of Marvel character Captain America’s shield.

Unsure of an answer about Nasa’s Perseverance Rover on Mars, the pair cashed out at £1 million.

“It’s been amazing from start to finish, it’s going to take a while to sink in, I think,” Helen said.

Back stage, they seemed emotional after winning.

Previously, the TV game show saw Katherine and Will win £500,000 on series one.

Last week, sisters Tina and Tracy won £100,000.

Ant & Dec’s Limitless Win season three continues on Saturday on ITV1 and ITVX.