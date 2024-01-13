Patsy Palmer returns to EastEnders as Bianca Jackson for short stint

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Patsy Palmer returns to EastEnders as Bianca Jackson for short stint

By Press Association
Patsy Palmer is returning to EastEnders to play the fiery Bianca Jackson (BBC Pictures/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron/PA)
Patsy Palmer is returning to EastEnders to play the fiery Bianca Jackson (BBC Pictures/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron/PA)

Patsy Palmer is returning to EastEnders to play the fiery Bianca Jackson.

The 51-year-old actress and DJ will reprise her BBC One soap role as the sharp-tongued character for a short stint this spring after a four-year absence.

Palmer, who has started filming her scenes, said: “I’m so excited to be reprising the role of Bianca.

“EastEnders holds such a special place in my heart, so it’s always a pleasure to be back.”

Patsy Palmer has already started filming and these sense will air in spring (BBC Pictures/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron/PA)

Bianca was last seen in Walford in September 2019 to attend the ill-fated wedding of step-daughter Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty) to Callum Highway (Tony Clay) amid the latter’s relationship with Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden).

In the upcoming episodes, she will be visited by Whitney and her partner Zack Hudson (James Farrar) following her off-screen break-up with Terry Spraggan (Terry Alderton).

The character will return in “a special episode focusing on Whitney and the drama she faces in Milton Keynes” where Bianca now lives, the BBC teased.

Chris Clenshaw, EastEnders executive producer, said: “I’m thrilled to welcome the fabulous Patsy back to the iconic role of Bianca Jackson.

“Although the character was last seen on-screen in 2019, Bianca still remains a fan favourite.

“We know our audiences will be thrilled at her return as she is thrust into the heart of the drama alongside step-daughter Whitney.”

British Soap Awards 2022 – London
Shona McGarty, who plays Whitney (Suzan Moore/PA)

Bianca arrived in Albert Square in 1993 as the daughter of Carol Jackson (Lindsey Coulson).

She is best known for her tumultuous romantic relationship with Ricky Butcher (Sid Owen), who she yelled “Rickaaaaaaay” at.

Her storylines also involved finding out that David Wicks (Michael French) was her father and discovering the abuse of Whitney.

Bianca’s sister Sonia Fowler (Natalie Cassidy) continues to be a feature of the soap.

Palmer has been DJing since 2012 and previously competed in BBC One’s Strictly Come Dancing in 2005 with professional dancer Anton Du Beke, and last year featured on ITV1’s Dancing On Ice where she was partnered with skater Matt Evers.

Her scenes will air in spring 2024 on BBC One’s EastEnders.