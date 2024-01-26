Sabrina Dhowre Elba says VR tech allows you ‘inside’ poverty to rebuild empathy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sabrina Dhowre Elba says VR tech allows you ‘inside’ poverty to rebuild empathy

By Press Association
Sabrina Dhowre Elba says VR tech allows you ‘inside’ poverty to connect emotionally (Doug Peters/PA)
Sabrina Dhowre Elba said using virtual reality (VR) to step inside the lives of those experiencing poverty will help “rebuild empathy” for those struggling.

The activist and model, who is married to British actor Idris Elba, has helped launch a VR film titled On The Brink which brings to life the consequences of the global hunger crisis amid conflict, climate change and spiralling food prices.

The film comes as an estimated 18.3 million people have died globally from hunger since the Ethiopia famine in 1984, according to new statistics from Hungry For Action.

“While not directly connected with the production of the film, the attention for the issue is something that I have been working for and resonates quite closely with the work that I do, it’s an important issue to me,” Ms Dhowre Elba told the PA news agency.

“We all feel that there is so much happening in the world right now, but because of everything going on, it does feel that we’re becoming more conditioned to this type of issue and that it isn’t as impactful as it maybe should be.

“The word famine alone should be enough to haunt all of us, it’s a very jarring situation and the extremeness of it should be something that’s taken very seriously, but I think unfortunately, it isn’t.

“It doesn’t resonate in quite the same way especially when you see governments cutting budgets and short-sighted funding.”

On The Brink was shot in drought-affected communities in Somaliland last year, where years of failed rains, conflict and rising food prices have plunged millions into poverty.

World premiere of Luther: The Fallen Sun – London
Idris Elba and wife Sabrina Dhowre Elba (Ian West/PA)

Using 360 technology, photographer Misan Harriman captured the story of Ayan, who lost her four-year-old son to malnutrition, and Faisa, whose one-year-old grandson died from hunger related illnesses.

UN Goodwill Ambassador Ms Dhowre Elba told PA: “I think this type of VR tech allows for someone to feel they are in that person’s shoes, they’re on the land, they are in the situation, in a way that we couldn’t do before.

“We used to see on TV child after child, and you start to feel disconnected, but now with this type of technology, to see people’s stories and to feel like you’re inside, and you’re there where they are, I think that kind of changes things and allows us to connect a bit more emotionally.

“I think the biggest distance between two people is a story.

“It’s just about learning each other’s stories to rebuild that empathy.”

The film’s production creates interactive scenes by stitching together thousands of pictures to make a fully immersive experience.