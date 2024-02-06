Frankie Bridge feared she might die after neck tumour discovery

The Saturdays singer Frankie Bridge has said she was worried she might die after being told she had a tumour on her neck.

Bridge, 35, who often appears as a panellist on topical discussion programme Loose Women, said she later found out that the tumour was “benign” and would not need treatment.

During Tuesday’s episode of the ITV1 daytime programme, Bridge spoke about her experience during a discussion on cancer, following news of the King’s diagnosis.

“Because I suffer with headaches, I’ve recently had an MRI and just by chance they found something on my neck,” she said.

Here's your Tuesday Loose line-up 😍 Plus, we'll be joined by Dippy Egg! Otherwise known as Nicky Campbell, who was unmasked on The Masked Singer at the weekend 🥚🙌 pic.twitter.com/OPeYS1tKf6 — Loose Women (@loosewomen) February 6, 2024

“So I had to have another MRI and it turned out to be a tumour, which is benign, it doesn’t need treating, it’s absolutely fine.

“But for that first week, where the doctor had rang me to tell me the results of the MRI, I was on my own.

“Wayne (her husband) was away, I was in the middle of cooking the boys dinner.

“And he (the doctor) was like: ‘Oh, we’ve found a tumour.

“‘I don’t want to say what it is yet because I don’t know I’m gonna have to present it to a board of other specialists.’

“And instantly I just thought: ‘That’s it. This is my time. I’m gonna be sick’, or, I did go straight away to: ‘God, I’m gonna die.’

Frankie Bridge and Wayne Bridge during the National Television Awards at London’s O2 Arena in 2020 (Ian West/PA)

“And I had to kind of hold it together for the boys.

“And luckily for me, the outcome was it’s just really rare. It’s really unfortunate.

“They’ve only come across it because they were scanning me for my headaches.

“And it will be something that we have to monitor, but that week of not telling the kids, not really telling friends or anything like that, think I just kind of breezed through the week.

“I didn’t really take anything in so I can imagine when it is a horrible outcome – I can’t even imagine what that feels like.”

Frankie Bridge spoke about her experience with migraines (Ian West/PA)

Bridge also spoke about what it was like when her mother was treated for cancer and said: “It has taken a toll on her body.

“She is well now and she is cancer-free, but obviously it comes with a price and it affects your body afterwards.

“So I think that’s been a big thing and horrible to see her go through.”

The panellists on the show discussed the shock of finding out when you or someone else has cancer, following the announcement from Buckingham Palace on Monday that the King has been diagnosed with an unspecified form of cancer.

Bridge is married to former professional footballer Wayne Bridge and they share two sons, Parker and Carter.

The TV and music star is known for being apart of girl group The Saturdays, who went on hiatus as a band in 2014.