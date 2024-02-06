Frankie Bridge feared she might die after neck tumour discovery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Frankie Bridge feared she might die after neck tumour discovery

By Press Association
Frankie Bridge has said she found a tumour on her neck (Ian West/PA)
The Saturdays singer Frankie Bridge has said she was worried she might die after being told she had a tumour on her neck.

Bridge, 35, who often appears as a panellist on topical discussion programme Loose Women, said she later found out that the tumour was “benign” and would not need treatment.

During Tuesday’s episode of the ITV1 daytime programme, Bridge spoke about her experience during a discussion on cancer, following news of the King’s diagnosis.

“Because I suffer with headaches, I’ve recently had an MRI and just by chance they found something on my neck,” she said.

“So I had to have another MRI and it turned out to be a tumour, which is benign, it doesn’t need treating, it’s absolutely fine.

“But for that first week, where the doctor had rang me to tell me the results of the MRI, I was on my own.

“Wayne (her husband) was away, I was in the middle of cooking the boys dinner.

“And he (the doctor) was like: ‘Oh, we’ve found a tumour.

“‘I don’t want to say what it is yet because I don’t know I’m gonna have to present it to a board of other specialists.’

“And instantly I just thought: ‘That’s it. This is my time. I’m gonna be sick’, or, I did go straight away to: ‘God, I’m gonna die.’

National Television Awards 2020 – Arrivals – London
Frankie Bridge and Wayne Bridge during the National Television Awards at London’s O2 Arena in 2020 (Ian West/PA)

“And I had to kind of hold it together for the boys.

“And luckily for me, the outcome was it’s just really rare. It’s really unfortunate.

“They’ve only come across it because they were scanning me for my headaches.

“And it will be something that we have to monitor, but that week of not telling the kids, not really telling friends or anything like that, think I just kind of breezed through the week.

“I didn’t really take anything in so I can imagine when it is a horrible outcome – I can’t even imagine what that feels like.”

Prince’s Trust Awards
Frankie Bridge spoke about her experience with migraines (Ian West/PA)

Bridge also spoke about what it was like when her mother was treated for cancer and said: “It has taken a toll on her body.

“She is well now and she is cancer-free, but obviously it comes with a price and it affects your body afterwards.

“So I think that’s been a big thing and horrible to see her go through.”

The panellists on the show discussed the shock of finding out when you or someone else has cancer, following the announcement from Buckingham Palace on Monday that the King has been diagnosed with an unspecified form of cancer.

Bridge is married to former professional footballer Wayne Bridge and they share two sons, Parker and Carter.

The TV and music star is known for being apart of girl group The Saturdays, who went on hiatus as a band in 2014.