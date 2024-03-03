Kim Kardashian wears black dress with Balenciaga price tag left on

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kim Kardashian wears black dress with Balenciaga price tag left on

By Press Association
Kim Kardashian (Jennifer Graylock/PA)
Kim Kardashian (Jennifer Graylock/PA)

Kim Kardashian has worn a black dress with a visible price tag left on the outfit during Paris Fashion Week.

The reality TV star and businesswoman, 43, appeared to be making a deliberate decision to reference fashion house Balenciaga as she arrived for their show on Sunday.

She shared an Instagram story showing the tag still attached to the back of the lace turtleneck outfit, which had long sleeves that covered passed her hand.

Kardashian captioned the video with text saying: “It’s always Balenciaga for me.”

The models for the Autumn-Winter 2024-2025 season show also walked the runways with clothing that had rectangle labels tied to strings.

Kardashian looked at the new looks alongside tennis legend Serena Williams, who wore a blue fur-style coat and a black dress.

The reality star is known for her long association with the brand, and walked her first Paris couture show with Balenciaga in July 2022.

In 2021 she arrived for the Met Gala in a full length Balenciaga black outfit that completely covered her face and featured a long train.