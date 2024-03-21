Coronation Street star Tina O’Brien reports ‘unprovoked incident’ to police

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Coronation Street star Tina O’Brien reports ‘unprovoked incident’ to police

By Press Association
Tina O’Brien (Ian West/PA)
Tina O’Brien (Ian West/PA)

Coronation Street star Tina O’Brien has contacted police after she was the “victim of an unprovoked incident” outside her home, her representative has said.

The actress, 40, is best known for playing Sarah Barlow, previously Platt, on the popular, long-running ITV soap opera.

The incident occurred outside her home in the Stockport area last Friday evening.

ITV Palooza 2021 – London
Tina O’Brien (Ian West/PA)

A spokesperson for O’Brien said: “Tina was the victim of an unprovoked incident outside her home which she has reported to the police.”

The Sun, which first reported the story, claimed the incident first started as teenage girls were fighting outside O’Brien’s home.

The newspaper reports that the actress intervened to try to break up the fight.

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said: “Officers are investigating reports of an assault in the Stockport area between 8pm and 9pm on March 15 2024.”

They confirmed that no arrests have been made over the incident but that inquiries are ongoing.

O’Brien took over the role of Sarah Platt on Coronation Street in 1999 until she took a break from the show in 2008.

During this time she appeared in the BBC One drama series Waterloo Road, before later returning to the cobbles in 2015.

She is married to personal trainer Adam Crofts, who she shares son Beau with.

O’Brien also has a daughter Scarlett from her previous relationship with soap star Ryan Thomas.