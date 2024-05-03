What have the Gavin And Stacey cast done since the hit BBC comedy?

Five years after the most recent episode of Gavin And Stacey, the show will return to our screens one final time.

The show launched its cast into mainstream fame, with many of them becoming household names.

Since the show ended for the first time in 2010, and returned for a Christmas special in 2019, the cast have gone on to other, bigger, projects.

– Mathew Horne

Mathew Horne, 45, had starred in The Catherine Tate Show before he played Gavin Shipman.

Since the show, he and James Corden have appeared in a BBC sketch show called Horne And Corden, and the horror comedy film Lesbian Vampire Killers.

Joanna Page (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

The comedian and actor also appeared in comedy series Bad Education, which starred Jack Whitehall, as the eccentric headteacher Shaquille Fraser.

The show was a hit with audiences and Horne reprised his role for the 2015 movie.

He also appeared in The Nan Movie, a character from The Catherine Tate Show, and BBC’s black comedy series Inside No. 9.

– Joanna Page

Joanna Page, 47, shot to fame after she played Stacey Shipman, but she was also known for Christmas classic Love Actually in a scene opposite Sherlock star Martin Freeman.

After Gavin And Stacey, she played Queen Elizabeth I in Doctor Who’s 50th Anniversary Special.

She is also a regular panellist on Loose Women and co-presents her BBC podcast Off The Telly alongside Natalie Cassidy, who plays Sonia in the soap EastEnders.

James Corden and Julia Carey (PA)

– James Corden

James Corden, 45, has achieved huge success since last playing Smithy, hosting multi-Emmy Award winning The Late Late Show from 2015-2023, and was previously known for The History Boys.

The hit American chat show’s Carpool Karaoke segment has featured Britney Spears, Madonna, Adele and Harry Styles among dozens of A-list stars.

Corden has presented the Tony Awards, the Brit Awards and the Grammy Awards. He was also made an OBE in the 2015 New Year Honours for his services to drama.

The actor and producer has also been in several musical films including The Prom, Cats and Cinderella, and voiced Peter Rabbit in the film of the same name and its sequel.

Corden has lived in the UK and California.

– Ruth Jones

Joanna Page and Ruth Jones (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Ruth Jones, 57, met Corden on the set of ITV comedy show Fat Friends, sparking a collaboration that resulted in Gavin And Stacey and her starring role as Nessa Jenkins.

She recorded a version of the Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers song Islands In The Stream, alongside her co-star Rob Brydon.

The track, a reference to the hometown of the Gavin and Stacey characters, became a UK number one hit and featured Sir Tom Jones and Robin Gibb.

Jones has also released three books and presented several BBC holiday programmes. Her series Stella, in which she played the titular role, ran for six series.