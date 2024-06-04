Love Island bombshell Joey Essex to steal female islander from her couple

Reality TV star Joey Essex will spend time getting to know the female Love Islanders before he must decide which one he will steal from their current couple.

The other islanders were in shock after The Only Way Is Essex star, 33, entered the villa at the end of Monday’s launch episode, becoming the dating show’s “first celebrity contestant”.

Tuesday’s instalment will see Joey confirm that he is “staying here for good” before he starts checking out his potential partners.

Host Maya Jama will ask: “Joey, you have six gorgeous girls in front of you. Do you like what you see?”, to which he replies: “I do like what I see.”

She will explain that in 24 hours he will have the opportunity to couple up with one of the girls, stealing her away from her current partner.

Speaking in the Beach Hut after he arrives, mental health nurse Mimii Ngulube says: “Joey Essex might be the biggest plot twist to happen on Love Island.”

The next day, Joey will reveal his game plan, telling Mimii and retail manager Jess White: “I want to get to know all the girls on a personal level and who I vibe with most.”

When asked who his top three are, the TV star says he has to keep his “cards close” his chest for now.

Elsewhere, all the contestants get to know each other better by playing a game of dares, but with a twist, as they must pick a phone out of a box, and whoever owns the phone must complete the dare.

Joey is dared to kiss three islanders of his choice, and he chooses Samantha Kenny, Harriett Blackmore and Nicole Samuel.

Mimii, who is currently paired with recruitment manager Munveer Jabbal, is also dared to kiss the contestant she would rather be coupled up with, and she locks lips with model Ayo Odukoya.

In the Beach Hut, Mimii says: “I’ll give him his accolades, it was a good kiss.”

Later that evening the islanders will gather around the fire pit to hear who Joey has chosen.

Before selecting, he tells his fellow contestants: “It’s obviously been tough because I have got to know all of you girls on a nice level.

“And obviously got to know all you boys on a cool level – I feel like we’re tight and we’re getting on well, but this is Love Island.”

The female islander Joey will pick to be coupled with first will be revealed during Tuesday’s episode.

He rose to fame on The Only Way Is Essex (Towie) before appearing on similar shows including I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins, Celebrity MasterChef, Celebs Go Dating and Dancing On Ice.

Love Island continues on ITV2 and ITVX at 9pm.