Richard Gadd thanks Netflix for taking on ‘dark, weird, messed up’ Baby Reindeer

By Press Association
Richard Gadd thanks Netflix for taking on ‘dark, weird, messed up’ Baby Reindeer (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Richard Gadd has praised Netflix for commissioning his hit show Baby Reindeer, a day after the streaming platform was named in a lawsuit relating to the production.

Writer and actor Gadd said he was “forever grateful” to those who took on his semi-autobiographical seven-episode series, as he collected the prize for best breakthrough limited series at the inaugural Gotham TV Awards.

The win came a day after a woman claiming to have inspired a character in Gadd’s programme filed a lawsuit accusing Netflix of defamation, intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligence, gross negligence, and violations of her right of publicity.

Fiona Harvey is seeking at least 170 million dollars (£133 million) after claiming to be the inspiration behind character Martha Scott, who stalks Gadd’s character Donny Dunn.

Responding to the lawsuit filed in California, Netflix said: “We intend to defend this matter vigorously and to stand by Richard Gadd’s right to tell his story.”

“Thanks to Netflix, for everything,” Gadd said, as he collected his Gotham award on Friday.

“I never thought in a million years, this dark, weird, messed up show would go on to have this universal love that it’s received and I’m so grateful to them for giving us this platform to tell the story to the world.”

He also praised his co-star Jessica Gunning, who played Martha Scott in the programme – the character Ms Harvey alleges is based on her.

Jessica Gunning attending the Bafta TV Awards 2024 in a red gown
Jessica Gunning attending the Bafta TV Awards 2024 (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

“The wonderful Jess Gunning, who elevated the show 10 times over every single time she came on to the screen.

“I really hope you get everything out of this show, you all really deserve to,” he said.

Gadd concluded: “It’s kind of weird also, that I think a show as messed up as this has gone on to strike a chord with so many people, and I think it speaks to the fact that I think a lot of people in the world are struggling right now.

“I don’t know much in the way of advice, but I do know that nothing lasts forever.

“So if you are in a rut, just keep going, persevere, persevere, persevere, and I promise you things will get better.”

After Baby Reindeer aired, Gadd asked viewers not to speculate over the real people who inspired the series.

The lawsuit seeks actual damages and compensatory damages at 50 million dollars (£39 million) each; punitive damages of 20 million dollars (£16 million); as well as “all profits” from Baby Reindeer at 50 million dollars (£39 million).