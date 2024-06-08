Katie Piper forced to pull out of ITV show for ‘unexpected medical procedure’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Katie Piper forced to pull out of ITV show for ‘unexpected medical procedure’

By Press Association
Katie Piper hopes to make a return to her ITV show next weekend (Ian West/PA)
Katie Piper has been forced to pull out of her morning show this weekend due to an “unexpected medical procedure”.

The TV personality and activist, who suffered life-changing burns in an acid attack in March 2008, announced on Saturday morning that ITV presenter Charlotte Hawkins would be stepping in for her at the last minute.

Piper, 40, said “all is well” and hopes to return to presenting Katie Piper’s Breakfast Show on ITV next weekend after getting some rest.

In an Instagram post, she wrote: “Sadly, I’m not going to be on my breakfast show this weekend as I’ve had to have an unexpected medical procedure.

“All is well and I hope after some rest I’ll be back in the hot seat next weekend.”

In the caption, she added: “I’ll be back soon” and thanked Good Morning Britain presenter Hawkins for “stepping in last minute”.

Hawkins was among those to send Piper well wishes, writing: “Sending lots of love to you.”

Broadcaster Carol Vorderman also said: “Take care wonderful lady. You come first Telly is just telly. Sending huge love and respect xxx”

Piper’s hour-long weekend breakfast show features celebrity guests and topical discussions.

In the opening of Saturday’s show, Hawkins said: “Katie can’t be here this morning but she has entrusted me to look after the show and to make sure you all at home still have your Saturday fix of fun and positivity.”

Katie Piper on the red carpet at An Audience With Kylie
Katie Piper was sent good wishes by a number of celebrities (Ian West/PA)

The show featured guests including Gladiators star Livi Sheldon, known as Diamond on the show, and comedian Sophie Duker.

After surviving an acid attack at the age of 24, former model Piper has been open about her journey dealing with the subsequent complications and made a Channel 4 documentary in 2009 called Katie: My Beautiful Face.

She was left partially blind, with severe scarring to her face, chest, neck, arm and hands, after sulphuric acid was thrown in her face.

She founded the Katie Piper Foundation a few months after the documentary aired to support burns victims and has undergone more than 250 operations over the past decade.

The mother of two also hosted a podcast, Katie Piper’s Extraordinary People, in which she chatted with inspirational people who have turned adversity into positivity, and is also a panellist on ITV’s Loose Women.

In 2021, she was made an OBE in the Queen’s New Year Honours list for her services to charity and victims of burns and other disfigurement injuries.