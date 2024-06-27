Neighbours stalwart Toadie to leave Ramsay Street after 30 years

Toadie Rebecchi is to leave Ramsay Street after actor Ryan Moloney announced he will depart Neighbours after nearly 30 years on the soap.

The actor has played beloved character Jarrod “Toadie” Rebecchi since he was brought in as a guest in January 1995.

In a video shared on social media, Maloney introduced himself as “Formerly Jarrod ‘Toadfish’ Rebecchi from Neighbours”, before explaining: “That’s right, I did say formerly, because after 30 years of playing Toadie, I will be leaving Ramsay Street.”

He continued: “I can’t tell you what is going to happen to the character, whether or not we are going to see him again. Maybe I could be the next Jim Robinson and just…” before clutching his chest to imitate the heart attack Jim’s character suffered back in 1993.

“Or maybe I’ll be the next Harold Bishop and just keep popping back over the years.”

Maloney, who is embarking on a live show called Toad On The Road, added he will not be leaving Neighbours behind altogether and will be heading behind the camera to work as a director.

He said: “Although I won’t be bringing you our fantastic storylines from in front of the camera, I do hope to be bringing them to you from the other side, behind the camera.

“I’ve just started director training and have just finished filming my first episode as a director, so I really hope you enjoy that.

Toadie has been on an emotional journey this season, but what's next for him? Here's a message from Ryan…@AmazonFreevee @Channel10AU @Goldupslane pic.twitter.com/yO0oUayuWs — Neighbours (@neighbours) June 27, 2024

“Before I go, I would just like to take the opportunity to say thank you all so much for all the love that you have shown me and Toadie over the years, for three decades, in fact.

“I’m going to miss you and I’m going to miss him and I’m going to miss Erinsborough.

“But whatever you do, make sure you do not miss what is going to happen on Ramsay Street.”

Toadie first appeared on the soap as a teenager and was never planned to be a long-running character.

He is the second longest-running continuous character on the show after Karl Kennedy, played by Alan Fletcher.

Neighbours airs on Amazon Freevee in the UK.