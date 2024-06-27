Neighbours stalwart Toadie to leave Ramsay Street after 30 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Neighbours stalwart Toadie to leave Ramsay Street after 30 years

By Press Association
Characters from the Australian soap Neighbours (Freevee/PA)
Toadie Rebecchi is to leave Ramsay Street after actor Ryan Moloney announced he will depart Neighbours after nearly 30 years on the soap.

The actor has played beloved character Jarrod “Toadie” Rebecchi since he was brought in as a guest in January 1995.

In a video shared on social media, Maloney introduced himself as “Formerly Jarrod ‘Toadfish’ Rebecchi from Neighbours”, before explaining: “That’s right, I did say formerly, because after 30 years of playing Toadie, I will be leaving Ramsay Street.”

He continued: “I can’t tell you what is going to happen to the character, whether or not we are going to see him again. Maybe I could be the next Jim Robinson and just…” before clutching his chest to imitate the heart attack Jim’s character suffered back in 1993.

“Or maybe I’ll be the next Harold Bishop and just keep popping back over the years.”

Maloney, who is embarking on a live show called Toad On The Road, added he will not be leaving Neighbours behind altogether and will be heading behind the camera to work as a director.

He said: “Although I won’t be bringing you our fantastic storylines from in front of the camera, I do hope to be bringing them to you from the other side, behind the camera.

“I’ve just started director training and have just finished filming my first episode as a director, so I really hope you enjoy that.

“Before I go, I would just like to take the opportunity to say thank you all so much for all the love that you have shown me and Toadie over the years, for three decades, in fact.

“I’m going to miss you and I’m going to miss him and I’m going to miss Erinsborough.

“But whatever you do, make sure you do not miss what is going to happen on Ramsay Street.”

Toadie first appeared on the soap as a teenager and was never planned to be a long-running character.

He is the second longest-running continuous character on the show after Karl Kennedy, played by Alan Fletcher.

Neighbours airs on Amazon Freevee in the UK.