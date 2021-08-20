Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, August 20th 2021 Show Links
Business

Gradual reopening of economy brings boost for business confidence in Scotland

By Stan Arnaud
August 20, 2021, 6:00 am
David Bond, the ICAEW's regional director for Scotland.
Business confidence in Scotland is at its highest level since 2014, boosted by the gradual reopening of the economy, a new survey has found.

But it still lags behind the rest of the UK, according to the research carried out for the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW).

The latest ICAEW Business Confidence Monitor (BCM) showed companies predicting domestic sales growth of 6.8% over the coming year and also anticipating an increase in exports.

Companies planning to take on more staff

Firms said they plan to start taking on more staff as the economy recovers. Employee numbers are expected to rise by 3% in the coming 12 months and companies anticipate that average total salaries will increase.

But the survey also found the rate of staff turnover was a worry for a just over a quarter of businesses questioned.

Other challenges included difficulties with regulation and red tape.  The proportion of Scottish companies citing regulatory requirements as a growing source of difficulty stands at 45%, compared to the UK average of 40%.

Business confidence has risen with the gradual reopening of the economy.

According to the ICAEW report, input prices are expected to rise by 1.5% over the next 12 months, with selling prices likely to increase by 1.3% in the same period, both in line with pre-pandemic rates.

David Bond, ICAEW regional director for Scotland, said: “These are positive findings for the Scottish economy, particularly the expected growth of domestic sales and exports.

“But our businesses tell us they continue to face challenges with recruitment and from complicated regulatory requirements.

It is vital that, given Scotland’s economic recovery and concerns that the global health situation could deteriorate in the autumn, businesses are not hit with additional costs as support schemes, such as furlough, are wound down.”

Nationally business confidence reached a record high for the second quarter running.

This was underpinned primarily by expectations of strong sales growth in the year ahead, especially in the domestic market where a record rise of 7.4% is predicted.

