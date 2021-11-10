Nominations sought for cHeRries Excellent HR Manager award

An error occurred. Please try again.

Talented HR managers are being urged to submit their entries into the cHeRries 2022 awards.

The Excellent HR Manager award, sponsored by activpayroll, will be one of several awards handed out at a glittering ceremony celebrating excellence in the fields of human resources, training and recruitment.

The cHeRries Awards, in association with Mattioli Woods, will be held on March 24 next year at P&J Live.

The Excellent HR Manager award category is also open to entries from HR advisors, depending on the size of the organisation.

It will be presented to an Excellent HR Manager who, in the past 12 months, has made a clear and measurable impact on the organisation as part of the HR team or as the organisation’s sole HR professional.

Excellent HR manager sponsored by activpayroll

David Deacon, chief people officer at activpayroll, said: “The passion and excellence of HR professionals in the north east show through their work continues to amaze us and make it a privilege for activpayroll to once again be sponsoring the ‘Excellent HR Manager’ award for 2022.”

cHeRries nominations are now open

Entries for the 2022 awards are now open and close at midnight on Sunday 5th December.

Tracey Riley, Carnoustie Golf Links HR manager, was crowned Excellent HR Manager at last year’s award ceremony.

Ms Riley has 25 years of experience working in HR and her career has taken her to locations in Australia during the Sydney Olympic Games as well as Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and the USA.

On returning to the UK she worked within the Aberdeen oil and gas industry before joining Carnoustie Golf Links two years ago.

Ms Riley said: “I was absolutely delighted to win the cHeRries award for 2021.

“I could not have achieved this without the combined efforts and tremendous support provided to me by the team here at Carnoustie Golf Links.

“The award increased the morale of the team during a very challenging time.”

Virtual conference to take place again

Following the success of the virtual conference in February 2021, The cHeRries will also feature a live conference in association with Mattioli Woods on the same day, Thursday 24th March, 2022, at P&J Live.

The awards are free to enter. For more information or to start your application visit www.cherriesawards.com.