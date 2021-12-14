Kintore pipeline specialist STATS acquired by SRJ in £73m deal
By Andrew Dykes
December 14, 2021, 11:20 amUpdated: December 14, 2021, 12:10 pm
Aberdeenshire pipeline specialist Stats Group is being sold to Australia-listed SRJ Technologies in a £73 million deal.
Kintore-based Stats, which specialises in pressurised pipeline isolation, hot tapping and plugging services, announced on Tuesday that its shareholders have executed a share purchase agreement to sell 100% of its shares to SRJ.
A spokesperson said no redundancies were planned as part of the acquisition.