Kintore pipeline specialist STATS acquired by SRJ in £73m deal

Aberdeenshire pipeline specialist Stats Group is being sold to Australia-listed SRJ Technologies in a £73 million deal.

Kintore-based Stats, which specialises in pressurised pipeline isolation, hot tapping and plugging services, announced on Tuesday that its shareholders have executed a share purchase agreement to sell 100% of its shares to SRJ.

A spokesperson said no redundancies were planned as part of the acquisition.

