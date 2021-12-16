An error occurred. Please try again.

As energy businesses wait to hear if their bids for ScotWind have been successful, harbours around Scotland have been making sure they are ready for an increase in offshore renewables business.

But Wick Harbour is already well ahead of the game, having worked for several years with energy companies developing wind farms off the north coast, particularly in the area of crew transportation.

Harbourmaster Ian Cormack said: “We already work with companies like SSE on the Beatrice development and we are their Operations and Maintenance base for that wind farm, so we have a great understanding of this area of renewable energy.

“During construction there was up to 250 members of staff going to the wind farm from Wick Harbour on CTVs (crew transfer vessels).”

Offshore wind farms in the future

But Ian and the Wick Harbour Authority, which runs the 112-year-old harbour, know that ScotWind could bring with it plenty of opportunities, not just for the harbour but the wider community.

Ian said: “We have spoken to a lot of companies and although the decisions of ScotWind have still to be announced, many are putting their ducks in a row now.

“It’s an encouraging number and there’s the potential to bring a great amount of work into the Caithness area.”

He added: “It’s allowed us to plan better and we have been making the investments to make Wick Harbour fit for 21st century purposes.”

Already they have seen surveyors heading from the harbour into the Moray Firth and further out to sea as part of their scoping work for their ScotWind applications.

And even once the wind farms are built, technicians will need to go out for upgrade and maintenance work.

Wick Harbour is in the best location

One thing that goes in the harbour’s favour is its location.

Getting crews and components from land to the development and back again as quickly as possible is key to a wind farm’s success.

With Wick Harbour located just a few short miles from some of the biggest offshore wind developments (and potential developments), staff and equipment won’t be stuck on a boat in choppy seas for extended periods.

It also has great onshore transport links – the harbour can be easily reached by rail and road, and some companies even house their helicopters (used to ferry technicians back and forth to the windfarm when conditions don’t suit CTVs) in the nearby Wick Airport for easy access. (Locals are also hopeful that the airport will resume some of its daily flights in the near future, bringing workers to and from the area.)

Wick Harbour is kitted out for a lot of jobs

As well as being able to transport personnel, Wick Harbour is ideal for moving turbine components on and offshore.

It has two heavy lift areas in the River Harbour: 7.57 tonne /m² on the North River Pier and 11.57 tonne/m² on Commercial Quay.

The River Basin can accommodate vessels of up to 90m.

The harbour also boasts on and off-quay storage, pilotage and support services for businesses. Stevedoring, craneage, engineering, fabrication, hydraulic and electrical services are readily available locally.

Ian said: “The supply chain in and around the harbour is second to none as many businesses that sprung up because of Dounreay have diversified into other areas.

“We look ahead to the future with confidence.”

Find out more about Wick Harbour at their website.