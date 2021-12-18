Each Christmas, The Press & Journal asks local businesses to name their favourite charity and support them at this time of year for our annual 12 Charities of Christmas campaign, which runs until Christmas Eve. Here is today’s chosen charity….

Forget-Me-Not Club

Founded in 1999, the Forget-Me-Not Club provides invaluable support to those living with and caring for people with dementia. With a dedicated and highly qualified team of staff and volunteers, it runs a host of activities in Banchory and upper Deeside.

Whilst providing a diverse programme of activities at Bennett House, its resource centre in Banchory, it has also set up a branch of the charity named Active Forget Me Not. This allows many younger and physically fit people living with dementia an opportunity to continue taking part in sports and active pursuits that they love.

As well as providing activities for people with dementia, Forget-Me-Not also advises and educates carers on the complexities of the disease. Providing information and knowledge of things that can be done to help, from coping strategies to financial and other resources available, allowing clients to stay in their own homes for longer.

The Forget-Me-Not Club currently provides over 600 hours of free care per week, only taking donations and relying on fundraising in order to provide our varied and extensive services. It strives to provide a lifeline for families living with dementia and to make our community as dementia friendly as possible.

Duncan’s of Banchory

Duncan’s of Banchory is a family-run business with 50 years’ experience and expertise in the furniture business. It understands that every room in your home has its own distinctive character.

Whether you need a new sofa, flooring or adding a finishing touch to your room with a stunning mirror, then Duncan’s of Banchory has everything you need to inspire and complete your home. Its friendly and experienced team are always on hand to offer first class help and advice.

Its fantastic showroom showcases a collection of modern, timeless classic and traditional furniture, flooring, home décor and soft furnishings from top brands, so they are sure to have the right pieces of furniture just for you.

The in-store café completes the showroom. Enjoy a coffee, home bake or dine from the lunch menu with your family and friends. All ingredients are locally sourced and made in-house by established chef Steven Kenyon and his team.

To find out more about Duncan’s of Banchory, visit the website.