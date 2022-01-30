EXCLUSIVE: Nicky Walker – ‘My apology to big Roy Aitken and sleepless nights after Dons exit’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Former Dons keeper Nicky Walker admits he’s had sleepless nights over how he performed during his time at the club – and has issued an apology to ex-manager Roy Aitken.

The 59-year-old spent the 1996-1997 season at Pittodrie making 19 appearances.

But it was the fateful 4-0 defeat by Dundee United at Tannadice on New Year’s Day in 1997 led to the end of his Dons career.

His contract was terminated two years early.

‘Didn’t want to cheat Aberdeen’

He said: “I didn’t play particularly well. When I joined the club I was put in the team at the beginning and I didn’t get off to the best of starts.

“I didn’t have a very good period although I think we were sitting second in the league at Christmas time but I didn’t have a very good game against Dundee United on New Year’s Day.

“It was my fault for the 4-0 thumping we got and on the back of that I didn’t play again.”

Mr Walker was reflecting on his football career as he took over the help of his family’s business, Walker’s Shortbread.

He said his poor performance on the pitch drove the then 33-year old to take his role at the biscuit factory in Aberlour more seriously – nor did he want to continue to disappoint AFC.

“I was sub and wasn’t used again so at that age of my career and not to be playing in the first team I felt like I could use my time better and get more involved in the business,” he said.

“We came to the agreement to terminate the rest of my contract. I didn’t want to feel like I was cheating Aberdeen and they weren’t getting what they expected.

“It was the right time so we shook hands and moved on.”

Sleepless nights

But ever since then Mr Walker admits he’s had sleepless nights about the way his time at the Dons worked out.

He said: “I really felt bad for Roy because he’d signed me in good faith and hoped to do big things for the club.

“I’d like to man up now and say I’m sorry for the ways things have worked.”

“I could’ve done a lot better for him.

“He lost his job as well and I’m sure some of the signings at the time was the reason for that – of which I was one.

“I haven’t seen big Roy since and that’s something that used to give me sleepless nights.

“I’d like to man up now and say I’m sorry for the ways things have worked.”

However, this hard-won wisdom is what is making him a better leader himself.

“But it’s a stark lesson you bring into life,” he said.

“Your actions and decisions affect some many other people and that’s something I’m now seeing in work.

“I’m at the other end of things in management and you are looking for your team to play a part.

“It’s like the gamekeeper turned poacher.”

“We did under-achieve”

During his time at the Aberdeen Mr Walker played with Stewart McKimmie, Brian Grant, Brian Irvine, Toni Kombuare, Duncan Shearer, Billy Dodds & the Dons first and only £1 million signing, Paul Bernard.

He also saw young players Stephen Glass and Darren Young coming through the ranks.

He said: “There was a lot of good guys at the club at the time.

“Guys like Stewart McKimmie, Brian Grant, Brian Irvine – all international players.

“It was a decent squad and exciting times but we did under achieve.

“We probably should have done a lot better.”

Hopes Glass given time at club

Mr Walker believes the current Dons team is in safe hands with Stephen Glass at the helm.

He said: “I think Stephen got off to a difficult start with a sticky spell earlier in the season and murmurings in the stand.

“But he’s a great guy and he handles the media well. I think his heart is in the right place and, a little bit like my own story, he did the same.

“He was at Aberdeen but he chose to leave and go to see what’s out there.

“He educated himself in America in terms of coaching and you’ve got to think all these external attributes he’s gained is going to be to Aberdeen’s benefit moving forward.

“I just hope he gets time.

“It’s a fairly precarious job he’s in and I hope he’s given time to bear the fruits of his hard work.

“He one of the kids coming through when I was at the club and was a quiet lad with a lot of talent. Very respectful.”

