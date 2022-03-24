McColl’s shops chain face uncertain future as boss steps down

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
McColl’s shops chain face uncertain future as boss steps down

By Erikka Askeland
March 24, 2022, 8:26 am Updated: March 24, 2022, 11:26 am
The owners of RS McColl stores are seeking buyers or lending to avoid collapse
McColl’s stores across the north and north-east face an uncertain future after the convenience store chain battles to avoid falling into administration.

McColl’s Retail Group’s chief executive Jonathan Miller has stepped down as the troubled chain as it seeks to raise cash or find a buyer.

The London-listed company operates 1,265 convenience stores and newsagents across England, Scotland and Wales with around 34 RS McColl stores  based in the north and north-east of Scotland.

A McColl’s corner shop in  Kincorth, Aberdeen. Picture by Kenny Elrick

McColl’s is a stalwart of the high street and is one of Britain’s biggest convenience chains employing around 16,000 people.

The firm reportedly received a takeover approach last month from petrol stations giant EG Group, but it is understood that those discussions have ended.

Petrol stations giant EG Group is controlled by Mohsin and Zuber Issa, the billionaire brothers who who bought Asda from Walmart in a £6.8billion deal last year, and the private equity firm TDR Capital.

The embattled McColl’s group non-executive chairman Angus Porter has taken on the role of executive chairman until a successor to Mr Miller is appointed.

Mr Porter said he was confident the business would find a solution.

“As we discuss with our stakeholders the transformation of our business to a grocery-led convenience offer, Jonathan and the board have agreed that now is the right time to bring in a new chief executive to lead the business into a new phase,” he said.

“In the meantime, we have a strong management team in place to take the business forward, and we are confident in our strategy to capitalise on the opportunity in the convenience sector in the years ahead.”

Mr Miller said: “McColl’s will continue to play a vital role at the heart of local communities across the UK.”

RSM McColls in Scotland was founded by football star Robert Smyth “Bobby” McColl in 1901.

