Institute of Directors unveils new tie-up with Aberdeen-based Neospace

The Institute of Directors (IoD) Scotland has announced a new strategic partnership with flexible office space chain Neospace in Aberdeen.

The collaboration will give IoD members a central hub in the city centre to use for business purposes.

IoD currently has around 20,000 members in the UK, with more than 1,000 of those based in Scotland.

Neospace, located on Riverside Drive, was launched in the city last year following an £18 million investment by Michelle Mone and her husband Doug Barrowman.

Speaking exclusively to The Press & Journal at the time Ms Mone said she hoped Aberdeen would be the first in an international chain of workplaces called Neospace.

‘Great benefit to IoD members’

IoD Aberdeen and Grampian chairwoman Sarah Downs said: “We’re excited to be partnering with the team at Neospace and to bring this great benefit to IoD members, not just in the Aberdeen and Grampian region but to those across Scotland and the UK.

“Aberdeen and the surrounding region play a central role in the Scottish and UK economy attracting directors from multiple sectors into the city.

“Being able to provide Neospace as a hub for those directors working and travelling to Aberdeen for business is a really positive benefit.”

The 55,000sq ft building has been completely refurbished and features a gym including a bike suite, steam room and sauna, a golf simulator, and a juice bar, as well as more traditional things you might expect in an office space including conference facilities, training rooms and hot desks.

All the facilities are available on a flexible basis, meaning no one is required to sign lengthy rental contracts.

Good uptake so far

The partnership will provide IoD members within Scotland and the UK, two one-day passes per month to use the Neospace Aberdeen premium lounge and hot desk facilities, as well as receiving 20% discount on all meeting room bookings.

Neospace general manager Karen Day, said: “We’re looking forward to working with IoD, welcoming members into our facilities in Aberdeen and for them to benefit from our expanding community of like-minded businesses and individuals.

“We’re already seeing a positive uptake of the IoD members’ benefit since launching the partnership earlier this month which is very encouraging to see.”

Entrepreneur Ms Downs, co-founder of Aberdeen-based sales and marketing consultancy Doqaru, was appointed chairwoman of the Aberdeen branch in June last year.

She took over the chairperson’s duties from Mark McCue, who had led the Aberdeen branch of employers’ group IoD Scotland since 2015.

IoD members include chief executives of large corporations, as well as entrepreneurs and directors of public sector bodies, charities and start-up companies.

The business group, founded in 1903, has seven branches in Scotland.