Interactive map: Royal warrant holders from across the north & north-east to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee

By Kelly Wilson, Simon Warburton, Keith Findlay
June 2, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: June 2, 2022, 11:20 am
Royal warrant holder business celebrations
Royal warrant holder business celebrations

A host of royal warrant holder businesses across the north and north-east are all celebrating the Platinum Jubilee in their own special way.

There are 39 royal warrant holders across the area with each of them being granted the accolade to formally acknowledge services supplied to the royal households.

Here is a selection of those businesses and what they have planned.

Byron Bakery

Byron Bakery, in Ballater’s Golf Road, has created a special three-tier cake to be raffled with all funds going to a local charity.

Created by baker Allan Residuo it consists of a Union Jack flag as the middle tier and a crown on top.

Customers can also buy special Jubilee cupcakes and shortbread.

Byron Bakery cake for Royal Jubilee celebrations

Owner Louise Mason, who has owned the bakery for a year, said: “We will have cupcakes and shortbread available for customers.

“We wanted to do something to mark the occasion.”

Perfectshine

Commercial and domestic window cleaning company Perfectshine has purchased a new platinum van and have marked it with the Platinum Jubilee crest.

Perfectshine, based in Blackburn, was the only company in the UK to be awarded two royal warrants in 2021.

The company have also given their 20 members of staff the day off to mark the special occasion.

Perfectshine managing director Steve Kennedy said: “Our royal warrants is something we are very proud of. It was the proudest day in the company history.

“We have given all staff an additional paid holiday day so they can celebrate with it being such a special event.”

L-R Steve Kennedy, managing director and Stewart Gardiner, commercial director at Perfectshine.

Commercial director Stewart Gardiner said: “We were more than happy to allow staff to celebrate the day and their hard work was the reason we were awarded the royal warrant.”

Commemorative products

Walker’s Shortbread

Walker’s Shortbread has held a royal warrant for the Queen since 2017 and has produced a limited edition of its product stamped with Union Jacks on the biscuits.

“It is a special tin that contains Union Jack shortbread,” said Walker’s director and third generation family member Jim Walker.

Walker’s Jubilee shortbread tin.

“It is very similar to the regular recipe but each shortbread has got a Union Jack pattern.”

Campbell’s of Beauly

Campbell’s of Beauly, which produces tailored clothing for Balmoral keepers, is displaying a congratulatory message in its shop window for the Jubilee festivities.

“It has been well received in the village,” said Campbell’s director Nicola Sugden. “With increased tourism coming to the Highlands this year it is a nice message to give.

Campbell’s of Beauly.

“We have a fantastic plaque that has the coat of arms for the Queen outside the shop building.”

A royal warrant is initially granted for up to five years to a named individual at a company, known as the grantee, which in Campbell’s case is Ms Sugden’s husband, John.

Campbell’s will also feature in-shop baking and champagne for the team and customers.

It was awarded the royal warrant to the Queen in 2017 and to the Prince of Wales in 2022.

HighWater

Private water services provider HighWater with offices in Nairn and Stirling has a Royal Warrant for the Queen and plans to mark the Jubilee by planting 45 trees – one for each member of staff.

HighWater commercial director Richard Innes said: “We plan to shut on June 3 which is the first ever bank holiday we have closed as a mark of respect.

HighWater Royal Warrant on van.

“We are just proud to have it (warrant). It shows a commitment to a certain level of customer service.

“It is like the Queen’s sense of duty and we feel a sense of duty to our customers.”

Limited edition products

Johnstons of Elgin

Johnstons of Elgin used excess Cashmere fibres from its Scottish mill to create a limited batch of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee scarf in line with the brand’s commitment to sustainability.

The company has also launched a Balmoral blue scarf, Highgrove scarf and Highgrove blanket to celebrate the occasion.

Johnstons of Elgin Jubilee scarf.

Johnstons has more than 220 years of experience in textile manufacturing.

Since 1797 the company has produced woven products and its original mill, on the banks of the River Lossie in Elgin, remains the headquarters.

Bluebird Buses/Stagecoach

Stagecoach will be operating a Saturday service tomorrow (3rd) across the whole network.

Each bus will have a special jubilee message to mark the occasion.

A spokeswoman said: “We’re proud to serve the royal household as the warrant holder for bus and coach services.

Stagecoach Jubilee bus.

“We have a long history of providing services to staff and visitors to Balmoral, and we look forward to welcoming tourists and local visitors to celebrate along Royal Deeside and across the north-east.”

Glencraft

Aberdeen social enterprise Glencraft was initially granted a royal charter in 1943 and has held a royal warrant since 1993.

Gordon Charlton Glencraft business development and sales executive.

To mark Her Majesty’s 70 years of service to the country, Glencraft is offering a limited number of customers the chance to buy its Sovereign and Monarch mattresses for 70% off its usual price.

Other royal warrant holders in the region are:

  • Allan Scott Panel Beater & Spray Painter
  • Amber Computing & IT Services
  • Balgownie
  • Braemar Mountain Sports
  • Castle Plant (Deeside)
  • Deeside Deli
  • Donald Russell
  • Forsyth Floorings
  • Geolive T/A Signs Express Aberdeen
  • George Duncan Agri Solutions
  • George Strachan
  • Gordon Bell Pianos
  • H.M Sheridan
  • Inverawe Smokehouses
  • James Cocker & Sons
  • James Cordiner & Son
  • John Pringle
  • John Ross JR (Aberdeen)
  • Keltic Seafare Scotland
  • Lamont Sporrans
  • Langstane Press
  • Mikhail Pietranek
  • Murray Deeside Marketing
  • Norvite Animal Nutrition Company
  • Powerwasher Services
  • Presly Pest Control
  • Richard Irvin FM
  • Roy Cowie Land Based Services
  • Sparks Mechanical Services
  • Trustach Shooting Supplies
  • Wark Farm

