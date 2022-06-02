Sale of Elgin furniture store the ‘most difficult decision’ for family owner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sale of Elgin furniture store the ‘most difficult decision’ for family owner

By Gavin Harper
June 2, 2022, 11:45 am
Grampian Furnishers has been acquired by Gillies.
The sale of a furniture store in Elgin was described as the “most difficult decision of my life” by its seller but that its new owner was a “perfect fit” for the business, its customers and employees.

Grampian Furnishers managing director Royce Clark said the family owners of the home furnishings retailer Gillies offers the “team enhanced job security and offering our customers a wider range of products”.

Gillies, which has stores in Aberdeen, Broughty Ferry, Inverness and Perth, plus a clearance store in Montrose, has taken over Grampian Furnishers.

It said trading will continue as normal, with all employees remaining with the company as Gillies take over the running of the business.

The Tayside-headquartered business firm has a distribution hub in Dundee. Grampian Furnishers will now be able to access this, offering quicker deliveries.

‘Most difficult decision of my life’

Founded in 1975 by the Clark family, Grampian Furnishers is based at a purpose-built 30,000 sq ft store.

The firm sells sofas, dining and occasional furniture, beds, bedroom furniture, carpets and flooring, as well as home accessories.

It is also home to Speyside Stoves and Grampian Coffee House café, which are operated under concession agreements in the Elgin showroom.

Grampian Furnishers managing director Royce Clark said it has been the “most difficult decision of my life” to sell the business.

The Gillies furniture store in Inverness.

He added: “Our long-established family business being taken over by the Philp family and the Gillies brand is a perfect fit.

“In my opinion, the acquisition now creates the best complete furnishings offering across Scotland.

“It gives the Grampian Furnishers team enhanced job security and offering our customers a wider range of products.”

Business as usual after Gillies acquisition

Gillies managing director Ian Philp thanked Mr Clark and his family for their support.

He said: “We’re delighted to have completed the purchase of Grampian Furnishers in Elgin.

Gillies’ premises in Broughty Ferry.

“The state-of-the art showroom, highly regarded reputation and location of Grampian Furnishers was very appealing to the board of Gillies.

“It will allow us to expand the reach of our exciting range throughout Moray and beyond.

“Business will continue as usual at Grampian Furnishers.

“We are delighted to welcome their staff and customers.”

Gillies’ recent financial results saw a rise in sales of almost £4 million, returning the business to pre-pandemic levels.

It also celebrated its 125th anniversary in 2020, with a celebration dinner postponed until last month due to the pandemic.

