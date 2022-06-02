Sale of Elgin furniture store the ‘most difficult decision’ for family owner

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The sale of a furniture store in Elgin was described as the “most difficult decision of my life” by its seller but that its new owner was a “perfect fit” for the business, its customers and employees.

Grampian Furnishers managing director Royce Clark said the family owners of the home furnishings retailer Gillies offers the “team enhanced job security and offering our customers a wider range of products”.

Gillies, which has stores in Aberdeen, Broughty Ferry, Inverness and Perth, plus a clearance store in Montrose, has taken over Grampian Furnishers.

It said trading will continue as normal, with all employees remaining with the company as Gillies take over the running of the business.

The Tayside-headquartered business firm has a distribution hub in Dundee. Grampian Furnishers will now be able to access this, offering quicker deliveries.

‘Most difficult decision of my life’

Founded in 1975 by the Clark family, Grampian Furnishers is based at a purpose-built 30,000 sq ft store.

The firm sells sofas, dining and occasional furniture, beds, bedroom furniture, carpets and flooring, as well as home accessories.

It is also home to Speyside Stoves and Grampian Coffee House café, which are operated under concession agreements in the Elgin showroom.

Grampian Furnishers managing director Royce Clark said it has been the “most difficult decision of my life” to sell the business.

He added: “Our long-established family business being taken over by the Philp family and the Gillies brand is a perfect fit.

“In my opinion, the acquisition now creates the best complete furnishings offering across Scotland.

“It gives the Grampian Furnishers team enhanced job security and offering our customers a wider range of products.”

Business as usual after Gillies acquisition

Gillies managing director Ian Philp thanked Mr Clark and his family for their support.

He said: “We’re delighted to have completed the purchase of Grampian Furnishers in Elgin.

“The state-of-the art showroom, highly regarded reputation and location of Grampian Furnishers was very appealing to the board of Gillies.

“It will allow us to expand the reach of our exciting range throughout Moray and beyond.

“Business will continue as usual at Grampian Furnishers.

“We are delighted to welcome their staff and customers.”

Gillies’ recent financial results saw a rise in sales of almost £4 million, returning the business to pre-pandemic levels.

It also celebrated its 125th anniversary in 2020, with a celebration dinner postponed until last month due to the pandemic.