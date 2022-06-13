UK retail sector sheds hundreds of thousands of jobs as economy faces risk of recession

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
UK retail sector sheds hundreds of thousands of jobs as economy faces risk of recession

By Erikka Askeland
June 13, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: June 13, 2022, 12:00 pm
Industry experts are calling for caution over business rates as economy teeters on brink of recession.
Almost 650,000 jobs have been lost in the UK’s retail sector over the past five years, according to new figures.

The Centre for Retail Research said that 645,204 retail jobs have been lost and 72,580 stores closed across the whole of the UK during the five years since 2017.

This included 105,727 jobs lost last year as the continuation of the furlough scheme kept losses below previous years.

The stark figures come as high street firms face a significant increase in business rates after benefiting from tax breaks during the pandemic.

Business rates liabilities, the tax on commercial properties, are worked out based on a property’s “rateable value”.

Finance Secretary Kate Forbes who has said Scotland faces a “very difficult financial position” over the next few years. Photo by Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Finance Secretary Kate Forbes recently hinted that business rates might have to rise  in her recent spending review which aims to head off a projected £3.5 billion shortfall by 2027.

She said that for the next rates revauation to be revenue-neutral in 2023-24 “based on current expectations about the tax base, an increase in the poundage would be required”.

The Scottish Retail Consortium has estimated retailers account for close to a quarter of all business rates in Scotland.

Recent figures revealed retailers are struggling to recover from Covid, with shopper footfall growth the worst in the UK.

The next non-domestic rates revaluation in Scotland will take effect next year and will be based on rental values pertaining as at 1 April 2022, and not 1 April 2020.

Econony facing recession – CBI

Meanwhile, a leading business group has downgraded its outlook for economic growth amid calls for Government action to avoid a recession.

The CBI said that with less than 40 days until Parliament goes into its summer recess, the countdown was on for the Prime Minister and Chancellor to take the “vital actions” needed to avoid a recession.

The group warned there was a risk that the economy would be a “distant second” to politics in the coming months because of the cost-of-living crisis, airports struggling to cope, planned national rail strikes and “Groundhog Day” battles with the EU over the Northern Ireland Protocol.

The CBI downgraded its growth outlook to 3.7% for this year, from 5.1% previously, and just 1% in 2023, from 3%.

The CBI said it believes inflation is expected to remain high into the Autumn, rising to 8.7% in October, leading to a “historic squeeze” in household incomes, which will hit consumer spending.

Director General of the Confederation of British Industry Tony Danker.

Tony Danker, CBI director general, said: “Let me be clear – we’re expecting the economy to be pretty much stagnant. It won’t take much to tip us into a recession, and even if we don’t, it will feel like one for too many people.

“Times are tough for businesses dealing with rising costs, and for people on lower incomes concerned about paying bills and putting food on the table.

“It’s as clear as day that business investment is one of the few bright spots left in our economy.

“We’ve had weeks of politicking with the country standing on the brink of a summer of gridlock.

“There is only a small window until recess. Inaction this summer would set in stone a stagnant economy in 2023, with recession a very live concern.

“We need to act now to install confidence.”

The CBI called for measures including steps to alleviate labour and skills shortages.

Rain Newton-Smith, CBI chief economist, added: “This is a tough set of statistics to stomach. War in Ukraine, a global pandemic, continued strains on supply chains – all preceded by Brexit – has proven to be a toxic recipe for UK growth.

“The bottom line is that the outlook for UK exports remains far worse than our worldwide competitors. This has got to change for the better.”

