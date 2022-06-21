Pernod Ricard inks deal for sale of ‘hidden gem’ Tormore Distillery to entrepreneurial brothers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Pernod Ricard inks deal for sale of ‘hidden gem’ Tormore Distillery to entrepreneurial brothers

By Simon Warburton
June 21, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: June 21, 2022, 5:49 pm
Drinks colossus Pernod Ricard is to sell its Tormore Scotch whisky brand and distillery to Elixir Distillers, a company co-founded by entrepreneurs Sukhinder and Rajbir Singh for an undisclosed price.

The Tormore distillery, a listed building built in 1960, has capacity for nearly five million litres of alcohol per annum.

The Tormore associated brand has single malts including its 14 and 16-year-old editions.

The brothers are also building a separate distillery on Islay with a current planning application with authorities for 16 houses in a bid to attract staff to the island when the operation starts in 2024.

The agreement marks a further development in the relationship between Pernod Ricard and the Singh brothers, who co-founded whisky specialist Elixir Distillers in 2017 and created online spirits retailer The Whisky Exchange, which was acquired by Pernod Ricard in 2021.

“Active portfolio management is an integral part of our long-term strategy,” said Pernod Ricard chairman and CEO Alexandre Ricard.

Pernod Ricard handing over Tormore to ‘two friends’

“The sale of the Tormore brand and distillery follows the recent announcement of our investment behind the Aberlour and Miltonduff facilities, which will increase our Scotch production capacities by 14m litres of alcohol per annum.

“We are delighted to be handing Tormore over to Sukhinder and Rajbir, two friends and truly creative entrepreneurs and look forward to finding new ways to collaborate in the future.”

Sukhinder and Rajbir Singh.

For his part Sukhinder Singh told the Press and Journal: “Islay will not be ready for a few years (so) the team is dying to get its teeth into something.

“There are five full-time employees in Tormore… we will have to strengthen the team. We need to go through the stocks and come up with our own recipe – we have got quite strong views on how whisky should be bottled.

Tormore is one of the most visually-stunning distilleries in Speyside.”

Sukhinder Singh

“We are doing something on Islay – to try and balance that with something on Speyside, we felt that was quite important.

“Tormore is one of the most visually-stunning distilleries in Speyside. It produces a beautiful spirit and fits with the Elixir Distillers flavour-first philosophy.

“We are hoping to build on the work that’s been done by Pernod Ricard to bring to life the magic of Tormore and show consumers around the world just what a hidden gem it is.

“We couldn’t have asked for a better distillery to welcome to the Elixir family alongside our new Islay distillery, Portintruan.”

Port Charlotte, Islay.
Elixir has submitted a planning application for 16 houses on Islay.

Mr Singh also outlined some of the distillery developments on Islay which will require a considerable number of staff – hence the need for affordable housing.

“We are putting in a visitor centre, shop, bar and restaurant,” he said, adding: “We will have a decent number of staff there, my gut feeling on Islay, we will be around 20 staff.

“One of the key concerns which came out of a lot of committees, the feedback was housing, there is not  enough. We are about to submit an application on Islay for 16 houses, we are building (them).

“The idea is either rent or provide it as a service to employees.”

Elixir Distillers

Founded by Sukhinder and Rajbir Singh, Elixir Distillers is a creator, blender and bottler of spirits with specialism in Scotch whisky and rum.

The company also works with Japanese whisky, tequila and other spirits. Core brands include Port Askaig, Elements of Islay, Single Malts of Scotland and Black Tot which are exported to 30 global markets.

